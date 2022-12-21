Wednesday, December 21, 2022
     
  Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta fans stand up for him, trend 'Stop Harassing Ankit'; Know why

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta fans stand up for him, trend 'Stop Harassing Ankit'; Know why

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta gets support from fans; 'Stop Harassing Ankit' trends on Twitter. Check out.

Updated on: December 21, 2022 23:35 IST
Bigg Boss 16 fans are now expressing strong criticism of the idea that Ankit Gupta is being harassed at home. Ankit has a sizable fan base despite being one of the "inactive" members of the house. He is well known for his wit and one-liners. He is known for his one-liners and wit. In the latest episode, Ankit's close friend and co-star Priyanka was made to choose between Rs 25 lakh and saving Ankit from elimination.  The difficult situation that Priyanka was placed in enraged internet users, who started the "Stop Harassing Ankit" trend on social media.

Netizens jammed the microblogging site as they expressed support for Ankit Gupta. They started 'Stop Harassing Ankit' trend and voiced their opinion strongly. One user wrote, "Before Every Nominations task BB will feed in contestants mind that #AnkitGupta is Lazy..So that they'll nominate him Before Captaincy task, BB repeats same so that Ankit won't become captain... This is intentional harassment." Another user wrote, "It’s disappointing and hurtful when it’s said #AnkitGupta is about to leave in a few weeks/hours, it’s upsetting when he’s considered a weak link when he isn’t. And what makes it worse is that you never convey it to him how loved he is." A third user tweeted, "Ankit gupta deserves to be in the finale! There r other contestant like nimreet, sumbul, Stan, sajid & sreejita Who r doing less in the show in compare to ankit." 

Priyanka's decision

Bigg Boss told Priyanka that she can bring back the lost prize money, but if she chooses to, then her friend Ankit will be evicted from the house. The actress saved his friend Ankit from elimination and dropped the prize money.

Speaking about Priyanka and Ankit's bond, they are one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss. Their bond has stood the test of time. Fans have given them the moniker 'Priyankit'.

