Bigg Boss 15 wild card Devoleena: Don't like Vishal; Tejran needs to concentrate on game | EXCLUSIVE

A popular face on TV, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to return to Bigg Boss. The actress will be joining the Salman Khan hosted show as a wild card contestant along with Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale. Devoleena who rose to fame for playing 'Gopi bahu' in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' is not new to enter Bigg Boss. She participated and also for season 13 of 'Bigg Boss' and later she also appeared on 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Now as the actress is back again on 'Bigg Boss' she spoke to India TV and shared feeling nervous while entering BB 15. "I am very nervous. There are always different people. Going inside the house is not easy but hopefully, I will overcome this nervousness. Also, I haven't planned anything because it doesn't work.," she told us over a telephonic chat.

According to Devoleena, Pratik Sehajpal is the strongest contestant in the house. "He's doing everything with utmost honesty," she said, adding, "If he's friends with anybody, everybody knows about it and if he's not he's clear about it too. I like this attitude. If someone has the courage to put his opinions fearlessly, he definitely has a winning quality."

However, she thinks exactly the opposite for Vishal Kotian, when asked if she's fond of Vishal Kotian's game, Devoleena quipped saying, "Fond? I don't like him at all. Initially, I thought he's entertaining but he soon changed tracks. He takes advantage of people and his relationships with them. I am very clear about certain things in my life. If you're making a relationship with someone, stick to it with honesty or just don't do it. Putting your bonds as bait for the sake of a game is not something I approve of."

She also spoke to us about the romantic pairings inside the Bigg Boss 15 House. Devoleena feels it's difficult to have an opinion on this because the couples are better judges of it. However, in the case of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, she feels they should concentrate more on the game now. "They are losing focus. Tejasswi appears to be kind of controlling, which is bad for Karan. This is something they can focus on when they are out of the game, at the moment they should concentrate on their game."

Devoleena has learnt a lot from her previous seasons. She's careful of certain things. "I am a little aggressive. I can't take the wrong and if someone keeps poking me or keeps repeating their mistakes, I lose my control. However, this season I will try to keep it under control and for sure I will not damage the property this time," she concludes with a peal of laughter.