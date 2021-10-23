Bigg Boss 15 WKV: Simba Nagpal-Umar Riaz slug it out in Sultani Akhaada, Hina Khan appears as special guest

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT/INSTA/SIMBANAGPAL Simba Nagpal-Umar Riaz slug it out in Sultani Akhaada, Hina Khan appears as special guest

The episodes of Bigg Boss 15 are taking unexpected twists and turns, leaving the contestants at war with each other. In the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss 15, superstar-host Salman Khan invites Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz to the 'Sultani Akhada.' The two, who seem to be getting on each other's nerves all the time, engaged in a verbal joust. Simba, emerged as the winner, having secured the most number of votes from his housemates. His witty replies apparently tilted the balance of opinion in his favour.

In the second round, where Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz had to literally wrestle with each other, Simba managed to pin Umar down to the ground for the maximum number of times. For the unversed, during one of the tasks in Bigg Boss 15 house, Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz locked horns with each other, where things went out of control when Simba attacked Umar verbally. The former also told Umar that he has no identity of his own and is encashing on his brother Asim Riaz' popularity ('bhai ke dum par pahuncha hai, teri koi aukaat nahin hai'). Simba even called Umar 'Fattu Riaz'

Apart from this, the WKV episode will see actress Hina Khan as a special guest. She will be having some fun with the contestants. Besides that, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Meisha Iyer will be performing a romantic dance.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan slammed contestants Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali for their behaviour in the house. In one of the recent episodes, a physical brawl was triggered between two contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Karan, which became a point of discussion not only among the celebrities but also today's 'Weekend ka Vaar'.

