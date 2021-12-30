Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMENDRA Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan's inspiration Dharmendra to appear as special guest

The upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode will see veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra as the special guest on 'Bigg Boss 15'. Salman Khan will be seen having some fun moments with the 'He-Man' of Bollywood. Salman and Dharmendra share a strong bond and the two are fond of each other. The 'Dabangg' actor has once mentioned his admiration for Dharmendra's fitness regime and how he looks at him.

Recently, when Salman Khan visited the sets of The Big Picture, he talked about his inspiration 'Dharam ji'. He said, "Actually, maine na humesha Dharam Ji ko hi follow kiya hai. Vo jo masoomiyat unke chehre pe hain..good looking man, the most beautiful looking man and with that vulnerability and that manly body." To this, actor-host Ranveer Singh hilariously said, "Macho man".

After which, Salman a dialogue from Yesteryear superstar Dharmendra's film 'Yaadon Ki Baarat' -- "Puttar.... mera mazaak mat uda main tera khoon pee jaunga."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has announced survival tasks for nominated contestants including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Abhijeet Bichukale, which the housemates can't cancel by any means, like they tried to do with Ticket To Finale task.

The nominated contestants have to go inside a box and stay for 28 minutes. The inmates must count 28 minutes and end the task when the time is up according to them. The other competitors have to distract them without making loud noises from outside.

For this, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tries to put 'mirchi' powder smoke inside the box, Shamita sprays perfume from the small holes to distract them. When Abhijit enters the box, Karan tries to instigate him. There is no elimination till now, so coming episodes may see sudden eviction.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.