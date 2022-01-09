Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan scolds Umar Riaz for violent behaviour, will he get evicted?

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar happened to be one interesting watch when makers welcomed a number of special guests like Neha Bhasin, Geeta Kapur, Divya Agarwal and others. Just like every time, the host and superstar Salman Khan took a class of the problems of the house. Amid this, the issue of violent behaviour was raised. Umar Riaz was bashed not just by Salman but also by the special celebs of the night. Many said that his behaviour was not justified and he should be thrown out of the house. Did the audience evict him tonight? Read the highlights of tonight's episode to find out the interesting scoops.