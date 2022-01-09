Sunday, January 09, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan scolds Umar Riaz for violent behaviour, will he get evicted?

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: The popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan is headed towards its season finale. The special episode tonight witnessed not just the host but also special guests calling out Umar Riaz for his violent behaviour inside the house. Will his nature lead to his eviction? Read to find out what happened tonight!

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 09, 2022 21:08 IST
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar happened to be one interesting watch when makers welcomed a number of special guests like Neha Bhasin, Geeta Kapur, Divya Agarwal and others. Just like every time, the host and superstar Salman Khan took a class of the problems of the house. Amid this, the issue of violent behaviour was raised. Umar Riaz was bashed not just by Salman but also by the special celebs of the night. Many said that his behaviour was not justified and he should be thrown out of the house. Did the audience evict him tonight? Read the highlights of tonight's episode to find out the interesting scoops.

 

 

