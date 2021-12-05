Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan bashes Shamita Shetty after her fight with Abhijit

Shamita Shetty gets into an ugly fight with Abhijit Bichukale. Rashami Desai named Abhijit Bichukale and said, “Inhone do baar Shamita Shetty ko pair ki jooti bataya hai (He has disrespected Shamita Shetty twice).” Shamita then added, “He called me pair ki jooti (of low stature), he said words like k***** .” Abhijit Bichukale was angry at the allegation. He got up and started yelling and abusing Shamita Shetty. He also said, “The show may go to hell,” as he walked out of the room. Rajiv Adatia and all the other housemates were shocked at Abhijit’s reaction.

Shamita later tells Salman that she will like to leave the show. He called her 'pair ki jooti'.