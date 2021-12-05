Sunday, December 05, 2021
     
  Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan bashes Shamita Shetty after her fight with Abhijit
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan bashes Shamita Shetty after her fight with Abhijit

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar will Get witness non-stop fun as Bollywood's gorgeous diva Sara Ali Khan joins Dabangg host Salman Khan. She will be seen promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re and interacting with housemates.

New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2021 21:20 IST
Bigg Boss 15 Weekened Ka Vaar LIVE: Sara Ali Khan calls Karan Kundrra is ‘weakest player’ in house
Bigg Boss 15 Weekened Ka Vaar LIVE: Sara Ali Khan calls Karan Kundrra is ‘weakest player’ in house

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar will Get witness non-stop fun as Bollywood's gorgeous diva Sara Ali Khan joins Dabangg host Salman Khan. She will be seen promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re and interacting with housemates. Salman Khan can be seen bashing Shamita Shetty after her fight with Abhijit Bichukale. Salman calls Shamita provocative. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 LIVE December 5

  • Dec 05, 2021 9:20 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Salman Khan tells housemates to be ashamed of themselves

    Salman Khan gets infuriated after seeing housemates tells housemates fighting with each other. He tells that they should be ashamed of themselves. Raveena Tandon was present on the stage and Salman said that it is embarrassing to see housemates behaving like this in front of the guest. 

  • Dec 05, 2021 9:11 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Salman Khan bashes Shamita Shetty after her fight with Abhijit Bichukale

    Shamita Shetty gets into an ugly fight with Abhijit Bichukale. Rashami Desai named Abhijit Bichukale and said, “Inhone do baar Shamita Shetty ko pair ki jooti bataya hai (He has disrespected Shamita Shetty twice).” Shamita then added, “He called me pair ki jooti (of low stature), he said words like k***** .” Abhijit Bichukale was angry at the allegation. He got up and started yelling and abusing Shamita Shetty. He also said, “The show may go to hell,” as he walked out of the room. Rajiv Adatia and all the other housemates were shocked at Abhijit’s reaction.

    Shamita later tells Salman that she will like to leave the show. He called her 'pair ki jooti'.

