Saturday, January 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Live: Salman Khan schools Tejasswi Prakash for calling makers unfair
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Live: Salman Khan schools Tejasswi Prakash for calling makers unfair

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we will see host Salman Khan losing his calm at Tejasswi Prakash. He will be seen schooling her for remarks she has been making on others especially the channel. Salman Khan also called her dishonest and that she has been using a sympathy card in the house.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2022 21:45 IST
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Live
Image Source : COLORS TV

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Live: Salman Khan schools Tejasswi Prakash for calling makers unfair 

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we will see host Salman Khan losing his calm at Tejasswi Prakash. He will be seen schooling her for remarks she has been making on others especially the channel. Salman Khan also called her dishonest and that she has been using a sympathy card in the house.  

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 Jan 15 live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 15, 2022 9:35 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Salman Khan slams Rakhi Sawant

    Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to concentrate on her own game. He also asked her why she advise Teja to not get close to Karan. He also told her to not look at them if she feels jealous. 

  • Jan 15, 2022 9:32 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Housemates get tested for 'Nomicron'

    All the housemates underwent a test for 'Nomicron' virus. Salman jokingly says that it is spread by goats and is a dangerous virus. He says that people with a high numbers are suffering from this virus. These people think highly of themselves. 

  • Jan 15, 2022 9:27 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rashami says Karan plays for Tejasswi

    Rashami says Karan plays for Tejasswi and not for himself. He changes himself during the Weekend Ka Vaar. She says that Shamita Shetty is her competition. 

  • Jan 15, 2022 9:24 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi thinks Tejasswi is her competition

    When Pratik Sehajpal had to choose between Nishant and Shamita, he thinks Nishant is not his competition. Shamita said that Rashami and Devoleena are both not her competitions. When Gauahar asked her to choose then she named Devoleena. Rakhi called Tejasswi her competition because she knows how to entertain the audience. 

  • Jan 15, 2022 9:18 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi Prakash on the radar of Gauahar Khan

    Gauahar asks Tejasswi to come on the dais along with Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai. Now, Tejasswi has to choose the one among the two who she feels does not deserve to be in the competition.

    Tejasswi says Nishant does not have any identity in the show, to which Nishant gives her a befitting reply by saying: "She keeps complaining and plays the victim card like a kid." Gauahar intervenes and in the meanwhile Tejasswi ends up saying: "Nishant she is asking you to shut up."

    Gauahar immediately retorts and says: "Don't put your words in my mouth", to which Tejasswi adds: "I said that." But Gauahar then again snaps back by saying: "I don't appreciate it."

  • Jan 15, 2022 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Gauahar Khan gives a task to the contestants

    Gauahar Khan gives a task to the contestants to name the person who they believe won't make it to the top three.

     

  • Jan 15, 2022 9:14 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Gauahar Khan introduces trophy of the season

    Gauahar Khan introduces the trophy of the season. She asked Shamita Shetty as she is the captain of the house to unveil it. Gauahar gave some useful advice to the housemates. Gauahar gives a task to the contestants. She asked them to attract the trophy towards themselves through entertainment. Abhijit Bichukale recites poetry while Rakhi Sawant dances.

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News