Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Live: Salman Khan schools Tejasswi Prakash for calling makers unfair 

Gauahar asks Tejasswi to come on the dais along with Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai. Now, Tejasswi has to choose the one among the two who she feels does not deserve to be in the competition.

Tejasswi says Nishant does not have any identity in the show, to which Nishant gives her a befitting reply by saying: "She keeps complaining and plays the victim card like a kid." Gauahar intervenes and in the meanwhile Tejasswi ends up saying: "Nishant she is asking you to shut up."

Gauahar immediately retorts and says: "Don't put your words in my mouth", to which Tejasswi adds: "I said that." But Gauahar then again snaps back by saying: "I don't appreciate it."