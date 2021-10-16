Saturday, October 16, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan slams Afsana ageist comment against Shamita Shetty

The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see Afsana Khan being schooled by Salman Khan. The singer has been causing chaos in the house all week with getting physical altercations, tossing slippers, tearing clothes, and age-shaming Shamita Shetty.

Updated on: October 16, 2021 22:24 IST
Salman Khan slams Afsana ageist comment against Shamita Shetty

In tonight’s 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, we will witness a high-voltage drama and fights as superstar host Salman Khan slammed Afsana Khan for age-slamming Shamita Shetty. In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 15 Shamita and Afsana got into an ugly war of words. During which, Afsana goes all dramatic. The singer was not only rude, but she also used foul language. This made Salman Khan angry and he questioned her about her behaviour towards fellow contestants. Meanwhile, other contestants start cheering for Salman as he takes on Afsana. When Salman said she had a set pattern of rude behaviour, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty agreed wholeheartedly.  

 

  • Oct 16, 2021 10:24 PM (IST)

    Zeeshan, Akasa, Vidhi, Donal are nominated. 

