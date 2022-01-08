Saturday, January 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan slam housemates Karan Kundrra, Abhijit Bichukale
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan slam housemates Karan Kundrra, Abhijit Bichukale

Bigg Boss 15: The upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar will see some entertaining moments as several connections are entering to support the contestants. Meanwhile, host Salman Khan will be schooling the contestants including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhijit Bichukale.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2022 21:20 IST
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan slam housemates Karan Kundrra, Abhijit Bichukale
Image Source : COLORS TV

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan slam housemates Karan Kundrra, Abhijit Bichukale 

The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see some entertaining moments as several connections are entering to support the contestants. Geeta Kapur is entering the house with other connections including Divya Aggarwal, who would enter to show her support towards Karan Kundrra, Neha Bhasin for Shamita Shetty and Rahul Mahajan for Rakhi Sawant. A task will be given to the supporters wherein they were asked to tear off the photo reels of the Ticket To Finale holders and replace one with Devoleena, Nishant or Pratik who aren't in the race.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Jan 8

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 08, 2022 9:19 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Umar Riaz calls Tejasswi Prakash 'rotten fruit'

    During the task Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale call Tejasswi Prakash 'rotten fruit' in the house. Devoleena also gave her the title of rotten fruit stating her arrogance after winning the task has hurt her. Abhijit Bichukale gave the title to Rakhi Sawant. Pratik gave the title of rotten fruit to Devoleena. This made her break down. 

  • Jan 08, 2022 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Nia Sharma enters show as a special guest

    Model and television actress Nia Sharma enters the show as a special guest to promote her song 'Phoonk Le'. She also gets Salman grooving to the peppy track. Nia further asks the contestants to perform a task in which they have to pick one name of the fellow contestants whom they consider as the 'rotten fruit'. This led to a fight between the housemates as they start calling each other names.

     

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News