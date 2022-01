Salman Khan is joined in by Iulia Vantur on Bigg Boss 15. She came to promote their new single, Main Chala, which was released on Saturday. As Salman asks Iulia to talk about Main Chala, she says that the video features him and ‘one very gorgeous girl’, Pragya, who then joins them on the stage. Salman teased Iulia about singing ‘main chali’ and edging Guru Randhawa out. She reasons that he took the lyrics literally and ‘he is gone’.