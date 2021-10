Salman Khan asks Pratik Sehajpal why he did not react when Karan Kundraa pinned him during task. Pratik says that Karan was his mentor and the host in the first reality show he participated. I was hurt and not angry. If Jay or Ieshaan would have done it then I would have been out of the show. Karan says even I felt hurt when Pratik spoiled my BB points. Karan and Pratik then hugged each other.