Unseen pics of Bigg Boss 15 house: Speaking tree to giant flamingo, it's all about 'Sankat in Jungle'

Bigg Boss 15 house: Speaking tree to giant flamingo, it's all about 'Sankat in Jungle' | Inside PICS

Television's most popular reality show Bigg Boss is all set to air tonight. With just a few hours left for the grand premiere everyone is brimming with excitement and the the guess work in on. From contestants names to how the house that inhibits the contestants will look like, fans cannot wait to finally witness the Salman Khan hosted extravaganza. Well as we know that Bigg Boss is always full of surprises, so is the house this season. A confluence of luxury and adversities, the house this season is a beautiful jungle that will take the contestants on a wild ride. Designed by artist and filmmaker Omung Kumar and Vanita Omung Kumar, the Bigg Boss house has been aesthetically built to give contestants a flavour of the innumerable sankats they will face to face from the very beginning.

Jungle Ka Dangal

As the garden area transforms into the jungle, lots of dangal and drama is bound to happen. Replete with lush green trees, beautiful hangings, grass, a swing hanging from the bark and a khufiya darwaza, the jungle exudes beauty and eeriness at the same time.

A pool equivalent to a pond has been adorned gracefully with pink lotuses.

Elevating the beauty of the jungle further is the speaking tree of temptation Vishwasun tree that stands right at the heart of the jungle.

The wilderness also extends into the part living and part kitchen area wherein the contestants will be seen spending most of their time. Further into the bathroom, one can find creepers, climbers, greens emerging from sides along with bamboo furnishing.

A haven of opulence

As one crosses the garden-style arch, they land into the main house that is nothing short of a visual spectacle. Festooned with magnificent animal motifs, prints, paintings and floral wallpapers, the non-jungle part of the house is an epitome of beauty.

A giant flamingo structure built in the middle of the living room leaves you bewildered.

The other side of the area gets a regal feel with the large crown hanging from the ceiling. The kitchen has an uber-modern look with the versatile Fornasetti’s art prints coupled with crystals and lights.

Bigg Boss is known to give flight to people’s dreams and the ‘Come fly with me’ typography is a testament to it. Apart from that, the house is awash with ‘Wings’ structures in the living and bedroom giving it a celestial feel. With a golden and yellow theme, the bedroom area gets a mystical and dreamy vibe.

Make confessions like a king

Every word you say, every statement you make counts when you are in the confession room. Be it nominations, conversations or deepest confessions, this place harbours many secrets.

This season, the contestants get a plush couch and chair, adorned with plenty of cushions in hues of purple and maroon, overshadowed by a lit oversized crown.

Speaking about designing the house, art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Omung Kumar jointly said, “Designing the Bigg Boss creatively every year comes with its own set of challenges. While it is a place where the contestants stay locked in under strict surveillance for months at a stretch, it needs to have a combination of luxury and hardships. But this season, we have innovated a lot since the house had to be a jungle and we had to bring that alive through every corner of the house. So, while you will find the garden area turned into a jungle with lots of greens, flowers, hangings and barks, you also see a reflection of jungle and animals inside the house as well. Bring floral prints, animal structures, huge wings give the house a surreal vibe that will sometimes comfort the housemates while sometimes play a spoilsport. The house has been very interestingly designed and I hope the contestants and viewers like it.”