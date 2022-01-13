Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz leaves behind Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rubina Dilaik in Twitter popularity

Recently eliminated Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz has reportedly left behind TV heavyweights Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Rubina Dilaik to become the celebrity with the higest number of tweets in his name on a trend.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2022 16:52 IST
Umar Riaz tops Twitter popularity charts
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UMARRIAZZ91

Umar Riaz tops Twitter popularity charts

While the Bigg Boss 15 finale was just nearing, fans got the biggest surprise as Umar Riaz was shown the door from the controversial reality show. Since the start, Umar's personality was loved by the viewers and his friendship with Karan Kundrra became the highlight of his journey. It was the first time that Umar was getting a taste of reality TV and he definitely left an impression on the show's fans.

As per report, Umar has received fans' love so much so that he has left behind the likes of Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill when it came to the most talked about celebrity from the show on Twitter. After Umar's eviction recently, 'Public Winner Umar Riaz' hashtag was trending on the microblogging site for four straight days and this trend clocked more than 17 million tweet making it the biggest trend in Bigg Boss history.

Umar also shared this information on his Instagram story and said, "History has been created. Higesht trend of 17 million plus in BB history. Love and respect." He accompanied his thankful message for the fans with a folded hand emoji. 

India Tv - Umar Riaz

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UMARRIAZZ91

Umar Riaz

On the show, Umar made an impact since the start and was a major player in the game. His eviction ahead of the finale came as a shock to many as it was believed that he would enter the top five at least. However, that could not be the case. He was termed 'aggressive' by host Salman Khan at various turns on the show. Even celebrity guests pointed this out to him many times. Umar is the elder brother of Bigg boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz

