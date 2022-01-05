Asim Riaz & Rajiv Adatia say Umar deserves to stay in Bigg Boss 15 as eviction rumours get stronger

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Umar Riaz

An incident that took place in the Bigg Boss 15 house yet again divided the Twitterati. In an ongoing task, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz were seen at loggerheads. Sehajpal splashed water on Umar with a great force to which Umar reacted by lashing out at the latter. Bigg Boss termed this action as physical violence and set Umar on a trial up until Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, where a judgement of him staying or leaving the show will be passed.

While everybody waits for Weekend Ka Vaar, fans and celebs alike are sharing their opinion on Umar Riaz' eviction. Brother Asim Riaz came out in support of Umar and requested the audience to cast their vote for Umar. He said his brother deserves to stay in the show. “it was the other contestant in the house who instigated Umar and then Umar reacted to it,” Asim wrote on Instagram. Former BB contestant Rajiv Adatia too extended his support to Umar. “Umar does deserve to stay in the Bigg Boss house. 100% love you bro,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, rumour mills are rife that Umar will be evicted from the show. This news didn’t go well with the Twitterati as they have come out in support of Umar. A fan tweeted, “Umar didn’t harm Pratik at all then why this decision? When Karan pinned Pratik on the ground with that force he would have broken his rib but no action taken against him?” While another said, “Umar was thrown in a pool, he has been tortured, pushed, abused, but no action was taken against those contestants then why now when it’s not even Umar’s fault?”. There has been massive support for Umar on social media. Sample some of these tweets:

