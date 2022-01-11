Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BIGG BOSS 15 Bigg Boss 15: The voice behind BB Atul Kapoor tests positive for Covid19

Several Bollywood and television personalities have tested positive for the covid19. Reportedly, Atul Kapoor, the voice behind Bigg Boss has also contracted the virus. Atul has isolated himself and the other members of the crew have undergone precautionary tests.

Recently, it was also confirmed that Bigg Boss 15 is getting extended by two weeks. The Salman Khan hosted show, which premiered on 2 October 2021, was to see its finale in the mid of January. However, now the show will witness its finale in February. The contestants had been participating in various Ticket to Finale tasks to secure a place in top three. Upon hearing this, while most of the housemates rejoiced, Shamita Shetty expressed her displeasure about the same as she has to stay with Rakhi Sawant and Abhijit Bichukale in the same house.

As per media reports, ex-housemates Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia are likely to re-enter the house to add more fun and drama. But, Vishal had tested positive for Covid19 and if sources are to be believed his entry as a wild card contestant was postponed.

Vishal took to his social media account to share the news. He wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and feeling completely okay. I have isolated myself and following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone."

Umar Riaz may also enter the show as a wild card contestant because of continuous demand from his fans. But nothing has been confirmed officially.