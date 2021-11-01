Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV/GAUAHARKHAN Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's rude tone with host Salman Khan irks Gauahar Khan

Bigg Boss 15 witnessed its another exciting Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Not only was it fun-filled because of the presence of Katrina Kaif and Badshah but also for the fact that a number of contestants got reprimanded for their deeds. One amongst those was actress Tejasswi Prakash who during the course of a task was seen speaking to the host in a rude tone. For those unversed, Salman lost his temper when Tejasswi interrupted him while he was talking to another contestant Umar Riaz. He did not like the way Tejasswi spoke to him and told her, "why are you talking to me like this? Don't have this thing with me madam."

Well now, Gauahar Khan, who won the seventh season of the reality TV show, has shared a piece of advice for Tejasswi Prakash after the latest episode. Taking to Twitter, Gauahar spoke about how someone's way of talking plays a crucial role in emerging him/her as a winner.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Crazy Kiya Re to Kajra Re, 10 Bollywood dance numbers of OG queen

"Aapke baat karne ke tareeke se aap jung jeet sakte hain ,,,, aur jeeti hui baazi haar sakte hain .. #TejasswiPrakash cute hona ka matlab badtameezi nahi hoti ! #bb15," she tweeted.

See a glimpse of what happened during the episode here:

Gauahar is one of the most active celebrities on social media and ardently follows every season of Bigg Boss. This is why she has a piece of advise for everyone everytime something big happens.

ALSO READ: 'Stop Using Sidharth Shukla' trends after Shehnaaz Gill's tribute song; Aly Goni & others come out in support

Showing her support to Vishal, Gauahar wrote, "I feel bad for Vishal , he’s really unnecessarily being judged since last week ! He’s being blamed for things that all r doing in the house . #sad #bb15."

Meanwhile, the ongoing season of 'Bigg Boss' also features Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Afsana Khan.

ALSO READ: Bijlee Bijlee OUT: Shweta Tiwari can't keep calm as daughter Palak, singer Harrdy Sandhu's song releases

-With ANI inputs