Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash has a savage reply to Gauahar Khan's dig at her win

After Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15, many lauded Pratik Sehajpal journey and asserted that he was the 'deserving winner.' As the actress lifted the trophy, Pratik Sehajpal became the first runner up followed by Karan Kundrra. Soon after superstar-host Salman Khan announced that Tejasswi received the maximum number of votes, many celebrities including Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, VJ Andy among others expressed their doubts over actress' victory. Now, the new Naagin 6 actress responded to the criticism.

Taking a dig at Gauahar Khan's tweet, Tejasswi said that he win did not appear fake to her. "Those doubting this season’s result should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results, too." For the unversed, Gauahar wrote, "LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, and the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their favourite, the public loves you. Keep your head held high ."

Talking to ToI, the Bigg Boss 15 winner added "Also, why should I expect anyone to appreciate my victory? My family and I should be happy that I won and my fans should be happy that their hard work paid off. Why should my haters be happy that I won? My haters will obviously be sad about my victory. They have the right to be sad. Not everyone is going to love me. I am not an ice cream, I am human."

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash took home the golden trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh, this year. Actress Shamita Shetty finished fourth while choreographer Nishant Bhat opted out of the finale race and took home Rs 10 Lakh, finishing on the fifth spot.

Tejasswi entered the show as a title favourite, courtesy her popularity as a TV star. She has had an interesting journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house. From her romantic relationship with Karan Kundra to the war of words with Shamita Shetty, she managed to grab eyeballs every week.