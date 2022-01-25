Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash age shames Shamita Shetty, calls her aunty during task

Bigg Boss 15 is inching towards its end! Soon we shall see two more contestants getting eliminated from the show leaving us with the Top 5 of the show. In the upcoming episode, the contestants were given one last task 'BB Hotel', where Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty got into a heated fight. During the task, Tejaswwi and Shamita will play 'hotel staff' while other contestants will be the guests.

During the task, Tejasswi was supposed to give a massage to co-contestant and beau Karan Kundrra, who was not impressed by her skills and said: "Aesi kaunsi hotel staff hoti hai Yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai (Which hotel staff does this. This is such a bad massage she is giving me)." Later, Shamita gives massage to Karan. As Shamita sits on Karan's back, Tejasswi pulls her by her leg.

Tejaswwi gets insecure and says: It's Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi nahi liya tha (You have never taken any task seriously.)" Shamita defends herself by saying it's just a massage.

A few moments later, Shamita Shetty is seen giving a back massage to Pratik Sehajpal. Furious over the same, Tejasswi comments: "That aunty (Shamita) is on top of this one (Pratik) too."

This bothers Shamita, who retaliates saying: "There is an audience here, we are doing it for them -- respect the audience."

All the contestants then gather at the kitchen area, where Shamita calls out Teja saying, "It's a task and you have no business calling me an aunty." Pointing at Karan, the actress said "You should be ashamed that you did not stand up for me."

"She (Tejasswi) is crossing her lines and because of you (Karan) I keep my mouth shut. Karan, she has pulled me -- Something in the outer world I would have handled very differently. How Dare she touch me and pull me," Shamita shouted. Watch the video

Meanwhile, the controversial reality show is all set to witness the live audience entering the house and taking the tough decision of deciding the Top 6 contestants of the season. The fate of all the seven contestants in the house will be decided by the live audience.