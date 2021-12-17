Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty tops trends after massive fight with Tejasswi Prakash

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash

If you have been watching Bigg boss 15 or following Twitter trends, you must be aware of Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash's stale equation. They apparently 'can't stand each other' and leave absolutely no chance to take potshots at one another. Recently, when Abhijit Bichukale during a task asked for a kiss from Devoleena Bhattacharya, everybody turned against the former. A huge fight erupted between the two and everybody in the house joined in. Later, Tejasswi Prakash pushed Abhijit for the way he behaved with Devoleena.

Furthermore, Rashami also intervenes and tells Devoleena that if she will put her finger everywhere, it is all going to happen. Devoleena replies: "It is all because of people like you that girls are not able to take a stand." During this conversation, Rashami calls Devoleena an opportunist. On this Devoleena warns Rashami: "Don't do the same with me what you did in 'Bigg Boss 13'."

Following this, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash also get into a heated argument because of Rashami and Devoleena. Tejasswi supports Devoleena and says why she will not react and to this Shamita says that Tejasswi behaves as if she is only the figurine of truth in the house. Soon after '#ShamitaShetty' became a top trend on Twitter with over 100K tweets dedicated to the actress.

Many posted videos from the episode stating that Shamita is right, whereas, Tejasswi is stretching the matter. "She is most real person and know how to take stand for right and how to expose fakeness of fake people," wrote a user. Some also felt, Shamita is right for putting up her views