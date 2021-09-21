Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAMITA SHETTY Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty to join Pratik Sehajpal in Salman Khan's reality show?

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty, who emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss OTT, will soon be a part of Salman Khan hosted, Bigg Boss 15. She grabbed eyeballs for her connection with Raqesh Bapat and feud with friend-turned-rival Divya Agarwal on Karan Johar hosted show. Now, if reports are to be believed, Shamita will be joining her co-contestant Pratik Sahejpal, who became the first confirmed contestant of the controversial reality show.

With this, it will be for the second time that Shamita will be participating in Bigg Boss as she earlier participated in Bigg Boss 3, which was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Shamita entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, while there was a lot going on in brother-in-law Raj Kundra’s arrest. She had revealed that she had committed to the show and chose to go ahead with her commitments without backing out. During her stint, Shamita made a connection with Raqesh Bapat and both stood by each other at all times. They expressed their liking for each other on the show. Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal says 'I will not contact Shamita Shetty, want her to call me first'

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. She defeated Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty in the finale round. Pratik Sehajpal on the other hand took the 'Ticket to Bigg Boss 15' and left the race. KJo offered a choice to the finalists wherein, there was a silver briefcase kept in the living room which had the direct ticket to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house.

On the count of 5, whichever contestant chose to take the suitcase, would lose the possibility of winning but will get direct entry in the Bigg Boss Season 15. Pratik picked up the suitcase without a second thought and got himself direct entry to Salman Khan hosted show.

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on October 2 and Pratik is the first confirmed contestant.

