Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty faints after physical fight with Devoleena, Karan Kundrra rushes to help her

Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty faints after physical fight with Devoleena, Karan rushes to help her

With the entry of former contestants in 'Big Boss 15', the drama and fights have undoubtedly increased in the house. The house will witness some ugly spats emerging among the housemates. In an upcoming episode of the show, things turned ugly when a fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee ended with the former losing consciousness. As per the recent promo, Shamita fainted and fell in the arms of co-contestant Karan Kundrra after a heated argument with Devoleena. Shamita mocks Devoleena and says, "Where is your brain my darling, in your a**". This irks Devoleena, who goes behind Shamita and warns her to mind her language and think before she speaks. Devoleena also says, “Teri shettygiri yahan par nikal doongi.” The housemates tried to stop the two but they get into a physical brawl. Following which, Shamita faints in Karan's arms.

Take a look:

Reportedly, she was sent to the medical room before she could get back in the game. After seeing the promo, netizens expressed their concern. "Stay strong Shamita," a fan tweeted. "She does not deserve this treatment. Devoleena is so evil," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Shamita was also a part of 'Bigg Boss 3' but quit midway to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty's wedding with businessman Raj Kundra. And in July this year, she became a participant in 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Not only Shamita and Devoleena but things would get uglier between Umar Riaz, Karan Kundra and Pratik Sehajpal too. In one of the promo's dropped by the makers, during one of the tasks Pratik can be seen losing his cool. He tells Karan, "Main sr phadkr jayunga aapka, yaad rakkhna." He can also be seen breaking down into tears.

-with ANI inputs