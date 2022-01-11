Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty becomes new captain of the house after winning captaincy task

Shamita Shetty has been chosen as the captain of the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. She is also the new VIP contestant. Tejasswi no longer carries VIP status. But it will be clear once the episode goes on air. It all started with the task to choose a new captain of the house. The non-VIP contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Abhijeet Bichukale, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have to decide the new captain of the house.

Though it is not easy for them, they discuss who can be a better option from VIPs which includes Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash.

Nishant tells Pratik: "I can choose anyone except Rakhi."

Shamita promises to be a 'fair captain' in the game, Rakhi shows her disagreement. Abhijit and Nishant lock horns while trying to decide a name, and Nishant says that if the task gets cancelled, it will be all because of Abhijit.

Rakhi comes in support of Abhijeet and helps him to play against Shamita. On the other hand, Shamita feels that Rakhi has taken the game in her own hands and is going against the house.

Shamita's fans have taken over social media platforms and have been expressing their joy after knowing that their favourite contestant has become the captain of the house. Check out their reactions here:

Recently, host Salman Khan announced that the show has been extended for two weeks. Therefore, 'Bigg Boss 15' will have its grand finale by January-end. Meanwhile, a few wild card contestants may enter the house. Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia were supposed to enter as wild card contestants but after Vishal tested positive for Covid-19, his entry has been delayed. Rajiv will also enter after a while. As per the sources, Simba Nagpal was also approached but he was not keen to enter the show again as wild card contestant.

During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Umar Riaz was evicted. Several celebrities entered the show to support the housemates, such as Divya Agarwal, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Geeta Kapur, Debina Bonnerjee and Vishal Singh.

