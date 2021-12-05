Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan slams Shamita for 'provocative' behaviour, Abhijit calls actress 'gandi naali'

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan slams Shamita Shetty for 'provocative' behaviour, Abhijit calls actress 'gandi naali'

Bigg Boss 15's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' saw ugly arguments and war of words between Shamita Shetty and Abhijit Bichukle. As the show aired on Saturday, its host Bollywood star Salman Khan was purportedly seen scolding contestant Shamita Shetty. During the episode, an argument ensued between Shamita and Abhijit, where the former's statement on the latter infuriated Salman and he couldn't control his anger. When Raveena Tandon, a guest on the episode, asked the contestants to name a 'gunehgaar' inside the 'Big Boss' house, contestants started naming their fellow participants.

Rashami Desai named Abhijit and said, "Inhone 2 baar Shamita Shetty ko pair ki jooti bataya hai aur ye baat mujhe chubhi hai." Responding to this Shamita then enquired, "He called me pair ki jooti? and said "Kaun hai ye aadmi?" Rashami further stated that Abhijit uses such words and language with everyone in the house. "Unki bhasha bahut discomforting hai," she told Salman.

Adding to this, Shamita said that Abhijit has been using foul language and remarks for her since a long time. The latter, then agreed to have called the actress a 'gandi naali' and further said that nothing was targeted at Shamita Shetty.

Abhijit also complained that Shamita have made fun of his surname 'Bichukale', which is the name of his village and that he feels offended by that, which is the reason why he would keep her at his feet. Salman who kept listening to the contestants loses his cool and says, "What the f**k is this yaar." He told Shamita, "Apne jo usko provoke kiya wo aapko nahi dikh raha hai". Adding, "Ye jo aapne kaha ke, 'ye yaha par kyu aya hai'. Laanat hai."

The episode then ended on a cliffhanger leaving viewers wondering as to what will happen next. In the preview for the following episode which is scheduled to air on Sunday, Abhijit is seen shouting at Shamita and even angrily walking out of the room, leaving all the contestants shocked.