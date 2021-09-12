Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan reveals new theme of the show 'Sankat In Jungle.' Watch promo

Despite the fact that Bigg Boss OTT is still going on, fans are badly missing Bigg Boss 15 and want it to air as soon as possible. This is the reason why they eagerly wait for an update related to the new season. After being not-so-impressed by Karan Johar's hosting skills, the want of seeing superstar Salman Khan as the host of the 15th season has increased even more. The makers have shared a number of promos till now but the recent one caught everyone's eyeballs since it spoke about the new theme. Yes, that's true! Shared on the official Instagram handle of the channel, the promo video shows the 'Dabangg' actor introducing everyone with what 'Sankat In Jungle' theme will be all about in his quirky and funny avatar.

Going by the promo, it shows Salman sitting in a jungle wearing a night suit explaining the latest concept. He talks to the beautiful 'Vishwasuntree,' the voiceover of which has been given by veteran actress Rekha. He asks the tree how the contestants will get to sleep to which Rekha replies by saying that good night's sleep will be a difficult one because of the cold winds.

Shared on Instagram by the channel, the promo video was captioned, "Iss baar #BB15 ka 'suffer' hoga jungle se shuru! How excited are you?"

As soon as the same was shared, it caught attention of a number of fans who complimented the new theme as well as the actor. A person wrote, "This one is going most mysterious season ever," while a user commented, "Damn! I am so excited to watch BB 15 that too with so many of my favorite contestants! Can’t hold the excitement level."

Not only this but even Arshi Khan wrote, "Woow what a promo."

The old promo had already informed everyone about the fact that the participants of the season will have to go through a rocky time before enjoying the comforts of the Bigg Boss house.

Salman, on the work front, will next be seen in 'Antim: The Final Truth' co-starring Aayush Sharma, the makers of which released the latest song featuring Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, he is currently busy shooting the international schedule of Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

