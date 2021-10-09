Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' of BB 15, what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar

In the first week itself, Bigg Boss 15 managed to grab attention. From fierce fights to breaking glasses (literally) and from budding romance to mad comedy, BB 15 has had its moments. And now, it's time for this season's first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. The promos of the show are already out and going by the videos it seems just like the week, Weekend Ka Vaar will be a mixed bag of comedy and action. In one of the promo videos, the actor is seen losing his cool at Pratik Sehajpal. He is seen bashing for unscrewing a washroom lock when Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower.

He slams Pratik for not being apologetic about it and saying that we would have kept the task above his family. Other contestants like Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra also seem to be agreeing with Salman. Watch the video:

For the unversed, Salman was talking about an incident where Pratik was seen breaking the latch of the washroom door of the garden area while Vidhi was inside. She comes out and was seen complaining to Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali and others. As she goes to confront Pratik, he tries to justify his actions and said that he did not have wrong intentions. Pratik is then heard saying that he will hit someone and walk out of the show if his intentions are proven to be wrong. Everyone turned against Pratik and Nishant Bhatt. The Junglewasi's agree that Pratik did not have wrong intentions, but the timing he did it was wrong.

Apart from this, Rakhi Sawant will also be joining Salman Khan. She was seen complimenting the boys inside the BB House and dancing on the song 'Garmi'. Salman is seen laughing out loud as Rakhi continues her comic antics.

