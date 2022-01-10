Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan confirms show's extension, finale shifts to January-end

Highlights Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, has received a two-week extension

Bigg Boss 15 was expected to have the finale on January 16, which will now take place by month end

Vishal Kotian is expected to enter as wildcard contestant as Bigg Boss 15 enters the last leg

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 has confirmed that the show is going to be extended for two weeks. In the promo, host Salman informs the housemates that Ticket To Finale will continue and the show is going to be extended for two weeks. Therefore, Bigg Boss 15 will have its grand finale by January-end.

Earlier it was expected to have the finale on January 16. But, now the makers have made an official announcement to extend the show for another two weeks, so it will continue till January-end.

Meanwhile, a few wild card contestants may also enter the house in the coming few days. Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia were supposed to enter as wild card contestants but after Vishal tested positive for COVID-19, his entry has been delayed. Rajiv will also enter the house after a while. As per the sources, Simba Nagpal was also approached but he was not keen to enter the show again as wild card contestant. Vishal was evicted from the house weeks before Rajiv. Vishal was selected as one of the contestants by the media whose performance was not up to the mark and had to fight for his survival. After his eviction, Vishal had expressed his desire to return to the show and confirmed that the talks with the makers were on-going. Vishal's bonding with Shamita was loved by the viewers and his chemistry with Tejasswi Prakash also stood out.

Meanwhile, Rajiv was tagged one of the 'entertaining' contestants on the show. He was praised by everyone for his positive outlook and how he cheered the housemates up during high pressure situations.

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Umar Riaz was evicted. Several celebrities entered the show to support the housemates, such as Divya Agarwal, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Geeta Kapur, Debina Bonnerjee and Vishal Singh.

(With IANS inputs)