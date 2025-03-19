Bigg Boss 15's power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Raj Kundrra are getting married this year? TV actress Tejasswi Prakash is seen in 'Celebrity Masterchef'. Her mother had come to support her in this show and talked to Farah Khan about the wedding plans of the Bigg Boss 15 winner.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra are one of the most famous couples on Indian television. Both were seen together in Bigg Boss 15, where both of them fell in love with each other. Both never hid their love and also talked about it openly. The bonding of this couple, who have been dating for more than four years, is very strong. Fans are now eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot. At present, both are busy with their work. Neither of them has yet answered the questions about their marriage, but now recently the actress's mother came to support her daughter in 'Celebrity MasterChef' and made the fans happy by sharing an update.

The actress's mother revealed

Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen with other stars in 'Celebrity MasterChef' hosted by Ranveer Brar, Farah Khan and Vikas Khanna. Recently, during the Holi special episode, the mother of the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner arrived to support her daughter. The mother-daughter duo made a dish together and received praise from the judges. During the tasting, 'Main Hoon Na' director Farah Khan asked Tejasswi's mother about her marriage. In her answer, she confirmed that her daughter will tie the knot in 2025.

Watch the video here:

Tejasswi was shocked

Tejasswi Prakash was shocked by her mother's answer. Farah Khan asked if the boy's name is Karan, to further cement the speculations of the actress' wedding with Karan Kundrra. Once again, Tejasswi Prakash's mother delighted her fans by confirming that the groom will indeed be Karan. The answer had the other contestants of the show applauding and cheering. When the clip of the Celebrity MasterChef was released, it went viral in no time.

Social media reacts

Fans were overjoyed and shared their happiness in the comments section. A fan mentioned that she can't believe the update until they tie the knot and wrote, 'I won't melt. Jab tak photo nahi dekhe, mangalsutra ya sindoor ke sath aur ghodi pe baithe hue, jiyaji ki, maine kuch nahi suna.' Another netizen requested Tejasswi's mother to get the couple married and said, 'Yay, aunty do it this year.'

