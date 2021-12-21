Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai warns Tejasswi Prakash to not question Umar Riaz about their relationship

After Rashami Desai's fight with fellow contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, she will be seen locking horns with Tejasswi Prakash. The duo landed into a heated argument in the latest episode of the controversial reality show. The makers on Tuesday (December 21) dropped the promo of the upcoming episode in which Rashami slams Tejasswi for questioning Umar Riaz. Tejasswi asked Umar Riaz whether he would date Rashami outside the house. Rashami overheard their conversation and got annoyed with Tejasswi which lead to a heated argument between the two.

Rashami lashed out at her saying: "Main aapka aur Karan ka nahi puchhti, aap mera aur Umar ka bhi mat pucho. (I do not ask you about Karan. Don't ask about Umar and I)."

The flames continued to burn with complete rage during the 'Dragon Fire' task. For the unversed, Karan, Tejasswi, Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami stand a chance to become the second finalist of the season.

However, the catch here is that the nominated contestants, namely, Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Umar and Devoleena will play this game and the winner gets a chance to eliminate one ‘Daawedaar' contestant from the race to win ‘Ticket to Finale'.

Rakhi is the Sanchalak of this task and as the fate of the ‘Dawedaar' contestants now lies within the hands of the nominated contestant.

-with IANS inputs