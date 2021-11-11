Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai, Himanshi Khurana & others react after Afsana Khan threatens to hurt herself

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan has been eliminated from the show after she picked a kitchen knife and tried to hurt herself. During a VIP ticket task, captain Umar Riaz had to choose three housemates from Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Afsana Khan. He left Afsana and chose the other three contestants. Afsana was hurt by Umar’s behaviour and lost her calm inside the house and threatened to hurt herself. Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, and Karan Kundrra tried to calm her down but to no respite. It is a known fact that she suffers from panic attack issues.

This has triggered netizens online. Some people have been making fun of her mental state while other's are extending their support to the singer and are praying for her mental well being. Former Bigg Boss contestants have also reacted on Afsana's exit from the game show on health grounds. Umar Riaz's brother Asim's girlfriend Himanshi Khuaran who herself participated in the reality show took to Twitter and said, "Kehte hai logo ko heart ,kidney,lungs,eyes har organ ki bimari pe hayeeee bolna hai par dimaag ki bimari pe hahaha karna hai ....jaise woh shareer ka hisaa nahi ..... panic attack is serious problem bus galat jga aa jaye to mjaak ban jata hai.."

Actress Rashami Desai also talked about Afsana's mental health and tweeted in her support, "More painful that such a good talent and no one know what she’s going thru. Inside out ppl only judge and for what ? We all learn from own & others mistakes. Koi dudh ka dhula nahi. Pr an to understand and give her space and #respact BARTAN HAR GHAR MAIN BAJTE HAI."

Bigg Boss 15 former contestant Vidhi Pandya also prayed for Afsana's good health. "Afasana may you heal from all your health problems soon.. take care of your self!! Gods speed!!" she posted on Twitter.

Shefali Zariwala who is watching the show closely asked people to be sensitive. She tweeted, "Cashing in on human vulnerabilities and emotions is so sad. There is such lack of #MentalHealthAwareness .People please be sensitive #MentalHealthMatters #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss15OnVoot #BB15 #AfsanaKhan."

Several users on social media are also hoping the return of Titliaan singer back into the show after taking proper medical attention. Check out their reactions here:

