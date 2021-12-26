Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IAMREALRITESH; COLORS Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's alleged husband Ritesh's first wife Snigdha Priya to file a case against him

Rakhi Sawant's alleged husband Ritesh recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 15 after getting a lesser number of votes. The man who kept his identity a secret for two-and-a-half years finally made a public appearance with Rakhi on Salman Khan's hosted controversial reality show. The mystery around Ritesh deepened as his first wife Snigdha Priya levelled allegations of domestic violence against him and claimed that he was lying about being an NRI. Now, Snigdha Priya is in the process of filing a case against him for outraging a woman's modesty.

According to ETimes, Snigdha Priya said, "Ritesh's behavior in the Bigg Boss house with Rakhi Sawant has embarrassed me and his statement and interviews where he has tried to link me with my nephew is intolerable I am going to take action against him very soon."

"I will not let spoil my son's childhood and want to keep him away from the trash that his father is talking about I just want to keep him away from the man," she added.

This comes after Ritesh recently alleged that Snigdha does not allow him to meet his six-year-old son. Reportedly, he also accused his first wife of eloping with a man twice.

Earlier, While talking to HT, Ritesh made shocking revelations about his first wife Snigdha and the truth behind his marriage with Rakhi. Ritesh admitted that Rakhi is not legally his wife. "Hum logon ne ishwar ko sakshi maan ke ek doosre ko pati patni sweekar kiya hai. Kahin hum logon ne court marriage abhi ki nahi hai," he said. Reportedly, Rakhi Sawant had confirmed her marriage to Ritesh in 2019 and claimed that he was an 'NRI.'

