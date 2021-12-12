Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant reveals about husband Ritesh's 'illicit relationship' to Rashami Desai

Highlights Fans claim Rakhi Sawant has falsely introduced a cameraman of Bigg Boss 15 as her husband Ritesh

Rakhi says she got married to the NRI in 2019

In Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi revealed that Ritesh is already married and even has a child

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh have been making headlines ever since they entered Bigg Boss 15 as wildcard contestants. In the latest promo video, Rakhi revealed some secrets about Ritesh to Rashami Desai. She disclosed that there are a lot of things she was not aware of her husband before marriage. Seemingly, the drama queen is not happy with how Ritesh treats her in the house and is never around her. "Mere sath to baithta hi nahi hai," she told Rashami.

Confused over her marriage, Rakhi even pointed out that Ritesh has never revealed his identity before the show because he is not willing to bring out his reality of having some illicit relationship and this is the reason he is hiding it from the world for the past two years. "Idhar bhi rakhega, udhar bhi rakhega to fir kaise chalega," she asks.

Rashami asks if Rakhi was not aware of Ritesh's reality. Responding to this, Rakhi denied. Rashami then questioned, "Matlab tu bahar jaake bhi Bigg Boss khelegi?” and Rakhi replies, "Mera Bigg Boss khatam hi nahi hota."

Dropping the video, Colors captioned as, "Rakhi aur Ritesh ke rishtey ke baare mein hua ek bada khulasa! Kya hoga inke rishte ka anjaam?"

Earlier, Twitter handle going by the name of Ritesh Singh, who claims to be Rakhi's husband, had posted photos from what he says was his wedding and more with his wife and child. These pictures are in sync with Rakhi's revelation that her husband was married before.

In his caption, he wrote: "Sorry guys for this but makers have told me to do so I have done for my courier [career] and future. So pls don't spread hate for me. I am simple guy. @BiggBoss see in this matter I am very shameful because of u. Sorry to all #BiggBoss15 fans. I am exposed."

On the other hand, talking about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship, it seems to be on everyone’s radar, including that of Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan. Farah Khan, who came to host Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss 15 pointed out that Karan and Tejasswi's differences are affecting their game and they should rather focus on individual games.