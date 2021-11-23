Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant latest wild card entry after Rashami Desai, Devoleena, Abhijit Bichukale?

'Bigg Boss 15' is moving ahead with twists and turns to hold on to viewer attention. And the latest news doing the rounds is that Rakhi Sawant is entering the show as a wild card contestant. The channel, of course, has not said a word on the speculation doing the rounds. Sources said that Rakhi, who caught the nation's attention with her antics in the opening season of 'Bigg Boss', has been quarantined with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in preparation for her entry into the house.

For Rakhi, who now doubles as a politician affiliated with the Republican Party of India faction headed by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athavale, the 'Bigg Boss' house is familiar territory, for she was a part of it in the previous season as a challenger and finalist.

In the last few days, three wild card entries have been named. They are Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale, who earned his spurs in 'Bigg Boss Marathi'. When Rakhi enters the house, new equations are bound to be set in motion.

During a media interaction, Rashami Desai slammed Abhijit Bichukale while he made a comment on Rakhi Swant. He said that he wants to be the PM and he cannot be compared to Rakhi Sawant. Rashami said that the whole world knows who is Rakhi and it takes time to become like Rakhi Sawant.

Interestingly, Rakhi has appeared on the show as a guest. And most recently, she has been seen talking to the media about the Salman Khan-starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' and how she's waiting to watch the movie. 'Antim' also features Salman's brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma, who's all ripped to wow audiences.

