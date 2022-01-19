Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant happy to see cancer survivor mother's hair all grown back

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT2511 Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant elated to see cancer survivor mother's hair all grown back

Highlights During the family special week of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant gets to meet her mother Jaya over video

Rakhi's mother Jaya Sawant is a cancer survivor and underwent major surgery in 2021

Rakhi Sawant is happy to see her mother Jaya's hair all grown back after cancer treatment

When Rakhi Sawant was a participant on last year's Bigg Boss 14, she had revealed that her mother is undergoing cancer treatment and is spending time recovering in the hospital. Cut to 2022, Rakhi's mother Jaya is recuperating well as she herself said in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15.

Rakhi gets to meet her mother through a video call. She is emotional looking at her mother after a long time. Rakhi breaks down over the call. Rakhi's mother, who has been battling health issues, gives an update to Rakhi in a very entertaining way, saying, "See I am completely fine." She even sways a little while saying this.

Rakhi's mother Jaya is a cancer survivor and underwent a major surgery in 2021. She had a tumour in her gallbladder, which turned cancerous. Rakhi had walked out with cash prize in Bigg Boss 14 to help with her mother’s treatment. Salman Khan and his family helped Rakhi financially and emotionally throughout the difficult time.

As Jaya makes an appearance on video call, she says, “Beta, Ritesh is waiting for you outside. You don’t worry about him.” Ritesh, Rakhi's husband, had entered the show with her but was subsequently eliminated from the show. His former wife had alleged that Ritesh was still married to her legally and his union with Rakhi did not have any standing.

Rakhi is also excited beyond measure to see her mother's hair all grown back. Once the video call was over, everyone congratulated Rakhi seeing an improvement in her mother’s health. When an unaware Tejasswi Prakash asks Rakhi about her mother’s hair, the latter replies, “She had cancer.”

As per reports, the finale of Bigg Boss 15 will happen in February end.