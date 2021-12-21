Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAJIVADATIA Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia enjoys dinner with Shilpa Shetty post-eviction, misses Shamita & Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 15 is gearing up for its season finale and the excitement about the same has been increasing amongst fans. Rajiv Adatia and Ritesh were the two contestants who bid goodbye to the show in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. Not just fans but even housemates including Shamita Shetty and Umar Riaz were seen talking about Rajiv after he left the house. And now the young man is currently enjoying dinner with his Rakhi sister Shilpa Shetty. Yes, that's true! Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajiv shared pictures from his outing with the Bollywood actress who hosted him for a special dinner at her place.

The picture shows Rajiv in a casual black t-shirt posing with Shilpa who was seen dressed up in a white tee. His caption shared alongside the picture read, "Thank you for dinner sis! @theshilpashetty miss you @shamitashetty_official."

Have a look:

Image Source : INSTA Rajiv Adatia's Instagram post

Image Source : INSTA Rajiv Adatia's Instagram post

Not just this but soon after coming out of Bigg Boss house, Rajiv shared stories for Shamita and Umar after he saw them talking about him during an episode. One of the photos captured Shamita with Rajiv's picture on her bedside. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Awww baby! My pic on your table! Love you miss you too!"

Image Source : INSTA Rajiv Adatia's Instagram post

Not only this but he even shared a special post for her and captioned it, "Shamita I love you beyond words. You are my sister for life! I adore you! Thank you for looking after me and always being so loving towards me!!! You mean so much to me and I am already missing you! You are strong and are gonna do so well!!! Love you my Jaan!"

He even shared a special post for Umar that read, "Umar My Bro! @umarriazz91 From first time I walked into BB to the last day when i left you were a friend to me always! Our friendship and bond grew stronger day by day and you are a bro for life! You are one of the nicest people and your humour, humbleness and kind heart is going to make you a big star! You have made your own identity by just being you! Im so proud of you! Thank you for being my best friend in the house! With you and Shamita beside Me i had family and my best friend and I had so much strength in the house because of you two!

I miss you! Miss our convos, endless chais, 4am Paratas, My Chumpis!! When my back issue started you took care and treated me everyday! You are a good soul with a pure heart! Thank you for always being there for me, you are a Gem and you know how much I love you bro! Play well and be who you are! The Umar Riaz we all know! Love You Bro and can’t wait to see you soon! "