Bigg Boss 15 OTT winner Divya Agarwal's boyfriend Varun Sood contracts COVID-19

Roadies fame Varun Sood has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. On Thursday (January 6), Varun took to Instagram and updated fans about his diagnosis. "After 1011 days I have been tested positive for COVID-19. If anyone has come in contact with me get yourself tested. I have isolated in my room. Stay safe," he wrote.

Varun's girlfriend and 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal, too, shared her health update. Fortunately, she is not COVID-19 positive. "I am fine guys. Varun is in a different house quarantined. Thank you for your concern. Stay safe everybody," she posted on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, actor Lakshmi Manchu tested positive for the deadly virus. "It's going to affect everybody and get all of us just like a common cold. What we need to do is take care of our immunity and make sure our bodies are strong enough to fight the virus. So don't forget to take your vitamins and keep your mind and body in check. Don't forget to GET VACCINATED and if you are double vaccinated, find the best the booster for you," she penned on Instagram.

In the end, she concluded by asking her friends and followers for films and show recommendations. She wrote, "Ok now suggest your top three fav shows and movies for me to watch. Send in some podcasts too!!"

Meanwhile, Varun was last seen in the adventure-based reality show Roadies. On the other hand, Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'. She defeated choreographer Nishant Bhat and actress Shamita Shetty in the finale round. Earlier also Divya had won the first season of 'Ace of Space' reality show.

