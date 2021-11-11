Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat's requests to send former connection Moose Jattana in house makes fans emotional

As Bigg Boss 15 is high on love connections, be it Raqesh Bapat- Shamita Shetty or Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundrra, there's love in the air. Having such adorable couples around him, Nishant Bhat also requested Bigg Boss to send his former connection Moosa Jattana in the BB house. Nishant shared a cute bond with Moose Jattana during his stint in the Bigg Boss OTT. The duo had started out as connections in the house but later developed a strong partnership.

After Nishant saw Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi getting close in the kitchen area, he then asked Bigg Boss to send Moose. Clearly, Nishant seem to be missing Moose inside the house. He said, "Bigg Boss, please send Moose."

Nishant Bhat enjoys a massive fanbase and he is earning a lot of praise for his game in the show. They had loved his connection with Moose and called it organic and real. His fans took to social media to share their excitement. Hashtag 'Unite MooNish' also started trending on Twitter. Check out their reactions here.

