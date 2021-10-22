Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Vishwasuntree asks junglewasis to give up 25l from prize money to enter main house or leave

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN KUNDRRA Vishwasuntree asks junglewasis to give up 25l from prize money to enter main house or leave

Time for the housemates to decide, whether to enter the main house or exit the show. The junglewasis in the Bigg Boss 15 house were not allowed to enter the main house. However, today's episode of Bigg Boss 15 has something major to serve. As Jay Bhanusali continuous to stop Pratik Sehajpal from completing the task, the duo gets into a huge fight. Later, the controversial reality put contestants in a state of shock with Vishwasuntree announcing "Now the junglewasis have two options. Either give up Rs. 25 lakh from prize money and enter the main house, or leave the house (Rs 25 Lakh ke badle ghar ke andar chale jaye, ya show se bahar chale jaiye)." Meanwhile, in the previous rounds of the task, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra decided to give Rs. 3.5 lakh each from their pocket to the winner. Then Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian decided to play for 8 lakh and agreed to pay Rs. 4 lakh each.