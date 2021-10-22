Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Vishwasuntree asks junglewasis to give up 25l from prize money to enter main house or leave

Friday, October 22, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 15 put contestants in a state of shock with Vishwasuntree announcing "Now the junglewasis have two options. Either give up Rs. 25 lakh from prize money and enter the main house, or leave the house."

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2021 22:23 IST
Vishwasuntree, Bigg Boss 15
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN KUNDRRA

Time for the housemates to decide, whether to enter the main house or exit the show. The junglewasis in the Bigg Boss 15 house were not allowed to enter the main house. However, today's episode of Bigg Boss 15 has something major to serve. As Jay Bhanusali continuous to stop Pratik Sehajpal from completing the task, the duo gets into a huge fight. Later, the controversial reality put contestants in a state of shock with Vishwasuntree announcing "Now the junglewasis have two options. Either give up Rs. 25 lakh from prize money and enter the main house, or leave the house (Rs 25 Lakh ke badle ghar ke andar chale jaye, ya show se bahar chale jaiye)." Meanwhile, in the previous rounds of the task, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra decided to give Rs. 3.5 lakh each from their pocket to the winner. Then Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian decided to play for 8 lakh and agreed to pay Rs. 4 lakh each.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 October 22 LIVE

  • Oct 22, 2021 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nishant Bhat is unfair!

    All the contestants target 'Sanchalak' Nishant Bhat and call him an unfair captain.  

  • Oct 22, 2021 10:20 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Afsana and Simba get into heated argument

    Afsana Khan and Simba Nagpal get into heated argument after the latter says 'Tu jhuthi kasam khati hai. Tune apne partner ki jhuthi kasam khayi hai.' 

  • Oct 22, 2021 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Jay Bhanushali-Pratik lock horns

    Jay Bhanusali and Pratik Sehajpal lock horns during the task. Jay claimed that it is important for him that the prize money stays intact, sharing the same with Pratik, he starts a fight with Pratik. 

  • Oct 22, 2021 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Task Continues

    The final round of Bigg Boss 15's access all area ticket task continues. The final amount to be deducted from the prize money is 10 lakhs if the winning pair decides to enter the main house. 'Sanchalak' Nishant Bhat is going tough on every contestant aiming to win a ticket to the main house during the task.

     

     

     

