Wednesday, November 03, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 HIGHLIGHTS: Tejasswi, Shamita fight for house captaincy, Karan Kundrra breaks down

Bigg Boss 15 HIGHLIGHTS: Tejasswi, Shamita fight for house captaincy, Karan Kundrra breaks down

Bigg Boss 15 written updates: The Tuesday (November 3) episode of reality show was filled with fights, arguments, dramas and controversies. While on one hand Pratik and Afsana went on a verbal spat where Karan Kundrra was seen supporting Afsana. On the other, the fight for captaincy began in the house which saw Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash at loggerheads.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2021 22:00 IST
Bigg Boss 15 HIGHLIGHTS: Tejasswi, Shamita fight for house captaincy, Karan Kundrra breaks down
Image Source : COLORS

Bigg Boss 15 HIGHLIGHTS: Tejasswi, Shamita fight for house captaincy, Karan Kundrra breaks down 

The upcoming episodes of 'Bigg Boss 15' will bring along with it some more fun, fights and drama. The Tuesday episode witnessed a fight for captaincy between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty. Tejasswi is keen to become the captain of the house but Shamita votes against Tejasswi. Then Tejasswi asked Shamita the reason behind her behaviour. On this Shamita replied that she wants the captaincy for herself. "I have played my game my way! I have a problem with you being the captain of the house." Tejasswi retorted: "This looks like insecurity."

Tejasswi tries to seek help from Karan but he points out the flaw in her outlook, leading to a fight between the two. She further points out that she doesn't need anybody's help and walks away.

On the other hand, Pratik begins a fight with Umar and Ieshaan individually ahead of the captaincy task. While he targets Umar during his cooking duties, he starts sledging Ieshaan before the task begins. The three of them eventually get down to pushing each other to take part in this captaincy task before others.

Meanwhile, Jay and Pratik start targeting Afsana as the task continues. However Karan takes the side of Afsana. Karan Kundrra also broke down after he had a fight with Pratik Sehajpal. During a task, Afsana created a scene after she had a problem with Pratik Sehajpal's touch. On this topic, Karan argued with Pratik that if a girl has a problem with his touch then he should paid ears to it even though he is in a task. Pratik and Jay argued with Karan after which he was seen in tears and Shamita Shetty calmed him down.

He further mentioned that he felt bad as he has sisters at home too and he considers Afsana his sister.

-with IANS inputs

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News