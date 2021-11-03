Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Bigg Boss 15 HIGHLIGHTS: Tejasswi, Shamita fight for house captaincy, Karan Kundrra breaks down

The upcoming episodes of 'Bigg Boss 15' will bring along with it some more fun, fights and drama. The Tuesday episode witnessed a fight for captaincy between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty. Tejasswi is keen to become the captain of the house but Shamita votes against Tejasswi. Then Tejasswi asked Shamita the reason behind her behaviour. On this Shamita replied that she wants the captaincy for herself. "I have played my game my way! I have a problem with you being the captain of the house." Tejasswi retorted: "This looks like insecurity."

Tejasswi tries to seek help from Karan but he points out the flaw in her outlook, leading to a fight between the two. She further points out that she doesn't need anybody's help and walks away.

On the other hand, Pratik begins a fight with Umar and Ieshaan individually ahead of the captaincy task. While he targets Umar during his cooking duties, he starts sledging Ieshaan before the task begins. The three of them eventually get down to pushing each other to take part in this captaincy task before others.

Meanwhile, Jay and Pratik start targeting Afsana as the task continues. However Karan takes the side of Afsana. Karan Kundrra also broke down after he had a fight with Pratik Sehajpal. During a task, Afsana created a scene after she had a problem with Pratik Sehajpal's touch. On this topic, Karan argued with Pratik that if a girl has a problem with his touch then he should paid ears to it even though he is in a task. Pratik and Jay argued with Karan after which he was seen in tears and Shamita Shetty calmed him down.

He further mentioned that he felt bad as he has sisters at home too and he considers Afsana his sister.

-with IANS inputs