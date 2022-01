Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Tejasswi Prakash gets insecure after Karan Kundrra supports Shamita Shetty

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 15 will witness Tejasswi Prakash getting heartbroken after she feels sidelined by her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Tejaswwi will also reveal her feeling of insecurity because of co-housemate Shamita Shetty. Rakhi Sawant will be seen adding fuel to the fire by saying that 'Aaj Shamita, Shamita Kundrra hogayi'. Tejasswi questions Karan Kundrra's loyalty then and asks him "Have you also started blushing now?"