Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Mumbai reports 15,166 fresh infections of COVID-19
  • Over 1cr youngsters in 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of Covid vaccine: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee at war of words for Ticket To Finale
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee at war of words for Ticket To Finale

Recently, Umar, Rashami and Karan earned their seats in the ‘Grand Finale’ of this season! In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 the trio will join Rakhi to judge the fierce fight pitted among the non-VIPs (Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale).

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2022 22:46 IST
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee at war of words for Ticket To Finale
Image Source : COLORS TV

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee at war of words for Ticket To Finale 

Recently, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra earned their seats in the ‘Grand Finale’ of this season! In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 the trio will join Rakhi to judge the fierce fight pitted among the non-VIPs (Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale).

During the task called 'BIGG BOSS ki Adaalat', the non-VIPs will have to convince the VIP jury (Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundra, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai) that why they deserve to enter the finale by levelling accusations against their fellow contestants. Whoever wins this game will become the fifth finalist of this season.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Jan 5

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 05, 2022 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rashami helps Devoleena

    Rashami and Devoleena are seen binding together. Rashami pressed Devo's foot as she was feeling the pain. Both of them were seen singing and laughing their hearts out. 

  • Jan 05, 2022 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Housemates start their morning with 'Kambakht Ishq'

    Today the housemates wake up to 'Kambakht Ishq' song. Nishant and Tejasswi try to predict the task and Tejasswi says that its going to be her and Nishant's wedding task. 

  • Jan 05, 2022 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rashami complains to Umar that he is yelling at her

    Rashami says that for two days Umar has been just yelling at her. Umar says that he is going through things and that Rashami will not understand him. Umar walks out and says he will talk to her the next day. Umar then massages Devoleena's foot to make her feel better. 

  • Jan 05, 2022 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant says that no one can stop Tejasswi from winning

    Rakhi Sawant tells Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz that no one can stop Tejasswi Prakash from winning. She also says that we need to be fair. Karan says that I would want my friends to reach the grand finale but he will be fair during the tasks. 

  • Jan 05, 2022 10:23 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi fights with Umar Riaz

    Tejasswi fights with Umar Riaz and says that Umar and Karan can work. She also asks Karan that he takes his friend's girlfriends side while he does not even ask him to make tea for her. Karan says that it is not his responsibility. He says that if she will continue to fight with everyone no one will play for her in the task.

  • Jan 05, 2022 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi throws water on Karan

    Tejasswi gets upset with Karan after he went to change Shamita Shetty's batteries. She said that after giving him a lecture that he is possessive. She says that she should take the jacket and Karan says that she does not ven deserve it. Listening to it Teja throws water on him. 

  • Jan 05, 2022 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan Kundrra to have a heart

    After a huge fight, Tejasswi and Karan can be seen talking to each other and confronting. Tejasswi cries her heart out and asks him to have  a heart. Karan says that he really loves her. More than yesterday. 

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News