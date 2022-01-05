Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee at war of words for Ticket To Finale

Recently, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra earned their seats in the ‘Grand Finale’ of this season! In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 the trio will join Rakhi to judge the fierce fight pitted among the non-VIPs (Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale).

During the task called 'BIGG BOSS ki Adaalat', the non-VIPs will have to convince the VIP jury (Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundra, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai) that why they deserve to enter the finale by levelling accusations against their fellow contestants. Whoever wins this game will become the fifth finalist of this season.