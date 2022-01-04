Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash ugly spat; Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal's fight gets violent 

It seems there is trouble in the lovers' paradise as 'Bigg Boss 15' couple Karan Kundrra and Tajasswi Prakash once again. The couple got into another ugly spat amid the Ticket To Finale task. In an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Tejasswi breaks down in tears after a verbal fight with Karan Kundrra. Meanwhile, a fight will break out between Umar Riaz and Pratik. During the task, Umar will be seen losing his cool at Pratik Sehajpal. Their fight got violent during the task which led to a major announcement by Bigg Boss 15.