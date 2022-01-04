Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash ugly spat; Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal's fight gets violent

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash ugly spat; Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal's fight gets violent

It seems there is trouble in the lovers' paradise as Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and Tajasswi Prakash got into another ugly spat amid the Ticket To Finale task. Tejasswi breaks down in tears after a verbal fight with Karan Kundrra. A fight will break out between Umar Riaz and Pratik.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2022 23:07 IST
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE
Image Source : COLORS TV

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash ugly spat; Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal's fight gets violent 

It seems there is trouble in the lovers' paradise as 'Bigg Boss 15' couple Karan Kundrra and Tajasswi Prakash once again. The couple got into another ugly spat amid the Ticket To Finale task. In an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Tejasswi breaks down in tears after a verbal fight with Karan Kundrra. Meanwhile, a fight will break out between Umar Riaz and Pratik. During the task, Umar will be seen losing his cool at Pratik Sehajpal. Their fight got violent during the task which led to a major announcement by Bigg Boss 15. 

 

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE January 4

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 04, 2022 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz win the Ticket To Finale

    After giving a tough fight, Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz win the Ticket To Finale week. Bigg Boss discloses that Munmun, Vishal Singh, Akanksha Puri and Surbhi were just guests in the show. 

  • Jan 04, 2022 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Umar Riaz gets nominated

    Bigg Boss announces that the audience will decide in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as he has broken house rules by attacking Pratik Sehajpal. He also shows disappointment in Umar's behaviour. 

  • Jan 04, 2022 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Umar loses his cool after Rashami says she is proud of Pratik

    Umar loses his cool after Rashami says she is proud of Pratik. He says that he is playing for her and she is proud of others. Karan Kundrra intervenes and tries to calm him down. 

  • Jan 04, 2022 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal’s physical fight

    Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal got into a nasty fight with each other. Both Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz push each other aggressively and continue to provoke.

  • Jan 04, 2022 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi bring Umar's clothes in the task

    Rakhi brings Umar's clothes and gives them to Devo during the task. Umar says that he will destroy her wigs and clothes. Rakhi says that Umar has lost his humanity. 

  • Jan 04, 2022 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi says she is not planning

    Tejasswi cries her heart out as she says that Umar and Karan have problems whenever she talks to other people in the house. Karan says that she is using her card of crying to play. Tejasswi says she is not siding with anyone. 

  • Jan 04, 2022 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi Prakash breaks down

    Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after her fight with Karan. Teja says that she wanted Pratik to win. She said that Shamita being a friend asked Karan to throw water on Pratik. Blaming Karan she says, "Who talks to their girlfriend like that… I am done."

  • Jan 04, 2022 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra get into ugly fight again

    Karan says, "Mere peeche peeche mat khela kar.. Shut the …up man… jo tu harkaten karti firti hai poori duniya dekhri hai … (Don't play games behind my back… Whatever you do the entire world can see')". Defending herself, Tejasswi is heard saying: "Mainai ek line boli… itni jali teri… (I just said one line and you are behaving like this)."

    "Have the guts to stand and finish the conversation," she added. This led to a war of words with Karan, who said: "Apni shakal dekh… you are nothing but genuine yahaan par. (Please look at your face.) Tera saga kaun hai tu yeh bhi nahi decide kar paayi (You couldn't decide who was yours here)."

  • Jan 04, 2022 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita asks Karan why they didn't throw water during her and Pratik's task

    Shamita Shetty asks Karan why they didn't throw water during her and Pratik's task. Karan says that everybody was talking unpleasant things. Shamita says that she would have won. Umar agreed that they should have done it because Pratik could not bear it. 

  • Jan 04, 2022 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi asks Bigg Boss to let her sleep

    The task for Rashami and Devoleena continues till morning. Rakhi asks Bigg Boss to stop the task as she is the sanchalak of the task. She complains that she cannot sit straight. It's been 30 hours since she has not slept. She says that she is proud of Devo and Rashami. 

  • Jan 04, 2022 10:24 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi Prakash breaks down as she loses Ticket To Finale task

    Tejasswi Prakash gets teary-eyed as she loses the Ticket To Finale task. Pratik tries to calm her down.  She says that even her own people are not supporting her. She talks to Nishant and vents her heart out. Rakhi Sawant asks Karan to be with her. Karan says that she is seeing everything. He is seeing her hugging Nishant. 

  • Jan 04, 2022 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rashami Desai, Devoleena face off

    As a part of the Ticket To Finale task, Rashami Desai and Devoleena are seen giving a tough competition to each other. Housemates try to make it difficult for them as they stand on a pole. Pratik distracts Rashami, throws water and oil on her. Similarly, Umar also makes it tough for Devo by putting oil, soap and other things on her hand. 

  • Jan 04, 2022 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan gets upset with Tejasswi Prakash

    After the task which happened between Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra is seen getting upset with Tejasswi. During the task, Tejasswi called out Karan for supporting Shamita. He said that he saw everything that happened and how she behaved while he was having a major argument. 

  • Jan 04, 2022 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee locks herself in washroom, breaks Bigg Boss property

    After a massive fight with Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee locks herself in the washroom. She loses her calm and breaks Bigg Boss property. Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal tries to calm her down. 

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News