Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after Karan Kundrra favors Shamita during Ticket To Finale

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after Karan Kundrra favors Shamita during task

As Bigg Boss 15 makes its dash towards the finale, the contestants are churning through the most difficult phase. We saw yesterday how the Non-VIPs took each other on in a fiery battle of words to convince VIPs Umar, Karan, Rashami and Rakhi to give them the 'Ticket To Finale'. In today’s 'Bigg Boss Ki Adaalat' task, all the friendships and relationships are put at stake as their fights get ugly. Nishant picks up on Shamita for being a 'loudspeaker' of the house. While Shamita debates with Abhijit Bichukale for being dheet during the show.