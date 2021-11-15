Monday, November 15, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Shamita Shetty cries inconsolably; Neha Bhasin-Tejasswi Prakash at loggerheads
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Shamita Shetty cries inconsolably; Neha Bhasin-Tejasswi Prakash at loggerheads

Bigg Boss 15: The latest episode of the reality show will witness heartbreaks, drama and fights. Shamita Shetty is feeling broken without her beau Raqesh Bapat by her side. Despite having sympathy for her, Vishal feels satisfied with Raqesh's absence.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2021 22:40 IST
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Shamita Shetty cries inconsolably; Neha Bhasin-Tejasswi Prakash at loggerheads
Image Source : COLORS TV

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Shamita Shetty cries inconsolably; Neha Bhasin-Tejasswi Prakash at loggerheads

Bigg Boss 15: The latest episode of the reality show will witness heartbreaks, drama and fights. Shamita Shetty is feeling broken without her beau Raqesh Bapat by her side. Despite having sympathy for her, Vishal feels satisfied with Raqesh's absence to benefit his game. The house will be divided between two zones, VIP and non-VIP. The VIP members will be bestowed with the power to run the house at their will. The drama will unfold when the VIPs will dominate their housemates by conspiring to palm off their tasks on the non-VIP housemates, leading to frustration and annoyance. An uprising is in the works as the non-VIP members are ready to overturn them.

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 LIVE November 15

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 15, 2021 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita Shetty leaves house due to medical reasons

    Shamita Shetty leaves the house because of a health emergency. She will return back in the show after getting some medical tests done. 

     

  • Nov 15, 2021 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Umar Riaz says that Teja seems confused now

    Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian can be seen talking to each other where Vishal says that what will happen when Anusha Dandekar will come in the show. He says that it will not be easy for Teja and Umar. Umar agrees and say Shamita is more stronger and Teja is losing it. She is more confused. 

  • Nov 15, 2021 10:29 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Vishal asks Shamita if she is with him only for emotional dependency

    Vishal says that whenever any new person comes in the house she distance herself from her. Like Raqesh, Neha and Rajiv. He asks her  if he is for her only to give emotional support or there is more. Shamita says that when they all came they told her things that disturb her and when things got clear she came back to him. She also says that she somewhere belives that he will not break her trust. 

     

  • Nov 15, 2021 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Kundrra feels bad for Shamita

    Karan Kundrra can be seen feeling bad for Shamita after she has an emotional breakdown and he tells his close friends that Vishal is not taking the right step by betraying his sister on national television. He also tells Tejaswwi that this is not the right thing on Vishal's behalf. 

  • Nov 15, 2021 10:24 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan asks Tejaswwi if he is a liability on her

    Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash can be seen having a heart to heart conversation with each other. Karan asks Teja if he is a liability on her. She says no and says that she would not want to be one on him.  

  • Nov 15, 2021 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Vishal to betray Shamita Shetty?

    Vishal Kotian who says that Shamita is like his sister will be seen sharing his happiness over Raqesh Bapat's eviction. He tells Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and others that this day has been lucky for him and how Raqesh's absence will work in his favour.

  • Nov 15, 2021 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita Shetty cries inconsolably

    Shamita Shetty cries inconsolably as she is shocked with Raqesh's sudden exit. She tells Neha Bhasin that she is finding it difficult to be in the house because of the mind games. Shamita says, "I can't deal with the mind games, iss ghar mein sirf gande games khelte hain. It is getting very difficult for me." 

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News