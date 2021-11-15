Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Shamita Shetty cries inconsolably; Neha Bhasin-Tejasswi Prakash at loggerheads

Bigg Boss 15: The latest episode of the reality show will witness heartbreaks, drama and fights. Shamita Shetty is feeling broken without her beau Raqesh Bapat by her side. Despite having sympathy for her, Vishal feels satisfied with Raqesh's absence to benefit his game. The house will be divided between two zones, VIP and non-VIP. The VIP members will be bestowed with the power to run the house at their will. The drama will unfold when the VIPs will dominate their housemates by conspiring to palm off their tasks on the non-VIP housemates, leading to frustration and annoyance. An uprising is in the works as the non-VIP members are ready to overturn them.