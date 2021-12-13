Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM COLORS Bigg Boss 15 live: Salman Khan gives inmates chance to either connect with families or give up prize money

The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see host Salman Khan entering the house and giving an opportunity to inmates to connect with their family via video call. But he says nothing is easy here and there is a condition to this. Now, there are two options in front of the non-VIP contestants, either they can give up the prize money or decline to talk to their family members and try to win the amount.

It is not an easy decision for Tejasswi Prakash, whose prize money is Rs 2 lakh or Karan Kundrra has to either connect with his parents and give up the prize money of Rs 2.5 lakh. Similarly, each member including Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia have to choose from the given options.