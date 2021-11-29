Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Rakhi Sawant-Rajiv Adatia in ugly spat, Abhijit Bichukale enters BB House

Monday, November 29, 2021
     
'Bigg Boss 15' episode will see a heated argument between Rakhi Sawant and Rajiv Adatia over kitchen duties. She tries to dominate him and reassign him duties but Rajiv defends himself by saying he knows what he is doing.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 29, 2021 22:11 IST
Furthermore, Abhijit Bichukale returns to the show and says: "I'm back in action." He continues warning his co-contestants: "I am a very soft spoken person but if it comes to show my real side, I can turn into Raavan and am not scared of anyone's 'baap' (father)." Rakhi and Nishant show Abhijit around the house, and he decides to occupy Umar's bed. But Umar Riaz denies and tells Rakhi that he doesn't care about their VIP status. Stay tuned to this space for Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates!

Furthermore, Abhijit Bichukale returns to the show and says: "I'm back in action." He continues warning his co-contestants: "I am a very soft spoken person but if it comes to show my real side, I can turn into Raavan and am not scared of anyone's 'baap' (father)." Rakhi and Nishant show Abhijit around the house, and he decides to occupy Umar's bed. But Umar Riaz denies and tells Rakhi that he doesn't care about their VIP status. Stay tuned to this space for Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates!

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates Nov 29

  • Nov 29, 2021 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Pratik-Rashami fight over duties

    The fight gets intense and Rashami is seen calling Pratik ‘Bael-Buddhi’. On that, Pratik replies saying that I might be ‘bael-buddhi’, but you are a ‘bael’.

  • Nov 29, 2021 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    A major fight transpired between the VIP and the non-VIP contestants over kitchen duties. To begin with, Rakhi Sawant hands the chopping and cleaning duties to Pratik Sehajpal and he refuses to do it, claiming that it’s too much for him to clean all the rooms. However, he assures to do all the chopping and help in cleaning just the living room area. Rashmi Desai interrupts this conversation, stating that there is hardly any cleaning to do in the living room and so he must take over the complete cleaning duty.

  • Nov 29, 2021 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Temperatures heat up in the Bigg Boss house with the entry of the new wild cards, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The VIP’s are imposing new rules and dictating orders as they change their duties. The wild cards start dominating over the non-VIP contestants.

  • Nov 29, 2021 10:04 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Ritesh and Devoleena talk about Karan-Tejasswi

    Ritesh says his remarks on Karan Kundrra and his girlfriends was not a personal thing. Devoleena says she knows Tejasswi is not someone who would date a guy because of the show. He explains that if someone is really in love, they don't need to show it physically all the time.

  • Nov 29, 2021 10:02 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

