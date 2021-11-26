Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Rakhi Sawant introduces husband Ritesh; Rashmi, Devoleena enter as wild cards

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJJJ_018 Rakhi, Ritesh, Rashmi, Devoleena enter as wild cards

The controversy queen Rakhi Sawant is back in Bigg Boss. The diva makes a bombastic appearance on the reality show and lifts the sehra of her mystery husband Ritesh this evening. Amid the thunder and lightning, the three wild cards- Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant, enter the Bigg Boss 15 house and challenged the housemates to beat them. Their arrival leaves the contestants with mixed reactions. While a couple of them are shocked, Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash were happy that their friends have joined the game.

Also, the moment everyone has been waiting for is finally here! Rakhi had vowed to bring along her mystery husband on the show and she kept her promise! Rakhi breaks into a dance on the evergreen romantic hit 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' to welcome Ritesh. The door opens, Ritesh enters the house wearing a sehra. Watch out as he lifts his sehra to everyone's cheers!

