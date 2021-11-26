Friday, November 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Rakhi Sawant introduces husband Ritesh; Rashmi, Devoleena enter as wild cards
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Rakhi Sawant introduces husband Ritesh; Rashmi, Devoleena enter as wild cards

Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as wild cards. Also, Rakhi broke into a dance on the evergreen romantic hit 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' to welcome her mystery husband Ritesh who will compete in the game as well, Catch all the Bigg Boss 15 LIVE updates here..

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2021 22:43 IST
Rakhi, Ritesh, Rashmi, Devoleena enter as wild cards
Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJJJ_018

Rakhi, Ritesh, Rashmi, Devoleena enter as wild cards

The controversy queen Rakhi Sawant is back in Bigg Boss. The diva makes a bombastic appearance on the reality show and lifts the sehra of her mystery husband Ritesh this evening. Amid the thunder and lightning, the three wild cards- Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant, enter the Bigg Boss 15 house and challenged the housemates to beat them. Their arrival leaves the contestants with mixed reactions. While a couple of them are shocked, Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash were happy that their friends have joined the game.

Also, the moment everyone has been waiting for is finally here! Rakhi had vowed to bring along her mystery husband on the show and she kept her promise! Rakhi breaks into a dance on the evergreen romantic hit 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' to welcome Ritesh. The door opens, Ritesh enters the house wearing a sehra. Watch out as he lifts his sehra to everyone's cheers!

Also Read: Photos of Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh go viral as fans share pics from Bigg Boss 15 LIVE feed

Catch all the live updates here-

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 Nov 26 LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 26, 2021 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Ritesh tells his love story with Rakhi

    Contestants try to know Rakhi's husband Ritesh and ask about their love story. He reveals that they started talking on WhatsApp and fell in love.

  • Nov 26, 2021 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Ritesh enters Bigg Boss 15 house

    The moment everyone has been waiting for, is finally here! Rakhi had vowed to bring along her mystery husband on the show and she kept her promise! “Baar-baar aap logon ne mujhe jhoota kaha... Toh main aa gayi hoon apne pati Ritesh ko lekar!” Rakhi breaks into a dance on the evergreen romantic hit 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' to welcome Ritesh. The door opens, Ritesh enters the house wearing a sehra. Watch out as he lifts his sehra to everyone's cheers!

     

     

  • Nov 26, 2021 10:16 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Wild Cards enter-- Rashami, Devoleena and Rakhi Sawant

    “Waqt hai game ko serious banane ka. Main apne saath laa rahi hoon 50 lakh rupay," declares Rashami. Devoleena says, “Ab is ghar ko zarurat hai TV ki sabse favourite bahu ki; jo inhe sikhaye kitchen kaise handle hota hai!” "Audience ke liye aa raha hai dher saara mazaa; aur ghar waalon ke liye sazaa," says Rakhi as she enters the house.

  • Nov 26, 2021 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    War of words between Rajiv and Nishant

    As Rajiv and Nishant play a prank on Nishant, the latter got angry and bashed the two for making him irritable. The two apologised but all the contestants continued to fight over the same.

  • Nov 26, 2021 8:28 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rakhi Sawant welcoms her better half, husband Ritesh with a puja thali

    Dressed in a red saree, Rakhi dances on Madhuri Dixit's number 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' before Ritesh's entry. In a few moments, the doors to the 'Bigg Boss 15' house open and Ritesh steps in the house wearing a sehra.

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News