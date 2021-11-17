Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal gets into major fight with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash 

Today's episode will witness tables getting turned in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss will give VIP members an unusual new task where the winner will receive a higher power in that elite club, and the ‘Sanchalaks’ of this task will be none other than the non-VIP’s themselves. In this task, Karan, Tejasswi, Vishal, Umar and Nishant have to collect as much cotton and other items as they can in their baskets before the buzzer goes off. The task will see a major fight take place among Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.