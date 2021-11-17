Wednesday, November 17, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal gets into major fight with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash

Today's episode will witness tables getting turned in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss will give VIP members an unusual new task where the winner will receive a higher power in that elite club, and the ‘Sanchalaks’ of this task will be none other than the non-VIP’s themselves. In this task, Karan, Tejasswi, Vishal, Umar and Nishant have to collect as much cotton and other items as they can in their baskets before the buzzer goes off.

Updated on: November 17, 2021 22:42 IST
Today's episode will witness tables getting turned in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss will give VIP members an unusual new task where the winner will receive a higher power in that elite club, and the 'Sanchalaks' of this task will be none other than the non-VIP's themselves. In this task, Karan, Tejasswi, Vishal, Umar and Nishant have to collect as much cotton and other items as they can in their baskets before the buzzer goes off. The task will see a major fight take place among Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.  

 

  • Nov 17, 2021 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Neha says Karan cannot take if someone doesn't like him

    Neha says that Karan is a people's pleaser. Karan says he is not like that. He says that only his people matter to him. He further says he will not go forward in the game by pleasing people. He says he has this nature of standing up for his people and supporting them. 

  • Nov 17, 2021 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Umar Riaz says that he isn't liking Tejasswi's behaviour

    Umar Riaz says that he isn't liking Tejasswi's behaviour with him. He says that the way she talks to him even outside in front of people is not nice. Karan says that Teja has a habit of talking to her close people in that way. She gets protective of her own people. 

  • Nov 17, 2021 10:27 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi calls Karan his crush

    Tejasswi tells Karan Kundrra that he is his crush while Karan says that its not true. He says if he would not have expressed his feeling to her then Teja would not have felt like that for him ever. 

  • Nov 17, 2021 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan calls Nishant a snake

    While talking to Tejasswi Prakash, Karan says that Nishant is their pet snake. 

  • Nov 17, 2021 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rajiv becomes first contestant to enter jail

    Simba says that Rajiv makes points that do not make any sense. Rajiv says that he has nothing against Simba and that's why he cannot make any remarks. He says that this is against his principles. Rajiv says that Simba sleeps more and he speaks less but there is no valid point. Rajiv says that Simba is playing the right game. Rajiv becomes the first contestant to enter jail. He also loses his chance to enter the VIP zone. 

  • Nov 17, 2021 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Pratik gets saved from going to jail

    VIP's decide to send Pratik in the house. They say that he has been very honest throughout the journey. While Simba needs to be seen more. Umar says that Pratik has made his mark in the show while Simba needs to do more.  

  • Nov 17, 2021 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Simba Vs Pratik in jail task

    Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal enter into debate during the jail task. Pratik accuses him of being lazy in the house and sleeping the house. Simba counters him that he sleeps because he does not want to get into other people's matter. When Vishal asks Simba to tell three points why he deserves to stay in the house. Simba says that Pratik does not take his relationships seriously while he values his relations.   

  • Nov 17, 2021 10:05 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Vishal tells Rajiv that they will send him to jail

    Vishal tells Rajiv that if he will go to jail, then he will get more vision on the cameras. He says that he wants him to go to jail. There will be more exposure and will get more attention from the audience. 

