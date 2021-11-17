Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal gets into major fight with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash 

Simba says that Rajiv makes points that do not make any sense. Rajiv says that he has nothing against Simba and that's why he cannot make any remarks. He says that this is against his principles. Rajiv says that Simba sleeps more and he speaks less but there is no valid point. Rajiv says that Simba is playing the right game. Rajiv becomes the first contestant to enter jail. He also loses his chance to enter the VIP zone.