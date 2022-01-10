Monday, January 10, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Karan Kundrra breaks down after fight with Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: The differences between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are getting intense. They both again are seen arguing with each other. Tejasswi blames him for never supporting her anytime and she has to fight for herself all alone.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2022 22:38 IST
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Karan Kundrra breaks down after fight with Tejasswi Prakash
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Karan Kundrra breaks down after fight with Tejasswi Prakash

The ongoing 15th season of Bigg Boss is getting more intense than ever! Filled with the most unpredictable twists and turns, this season has levelled up the game by throwing all kinds of fiery challenges at the housemates. Looking at the massive response that this instalment has received from viewers host Salman Khan has announced that the season has been extended for two more weeks. This extension thus gives a huge opportunity to Nishant, Pratik and Devoleena to fight their way back into the game and reach the finale.

This has been a tough week for Karan for many reasons. His relationship with Tejasswi has been going through a turbulent phase, which has raised doubts on whether ‘TejRan’ will be able to survive the growing misunderstandings between them. On the other hand, Karan’s pal Umar has recently been evicted from the show, which has left him feeling all alone and helpless. Feeling absolutely isolated in the house, Karan mourns, “Family ke alawa koi kisi ka nahi hota!”

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Jan 10

  • Jan 10, 2022 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Salman Khan confirms show's extension

    Bigg Boss 15 has confirmed that the show is going to be extended for two weeks. In the promo, host Salman informs the housemates that Ticket To Finale will continue and the show is going to be extended for two weeks. Therefore, Bigg Boss 15 will have its grand finale by January-end.

  • Jan 10, 2022 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi confronts Nishant

    Tejasswi asks Nishant that when he called Shamita Shetty for the ticket to finale task, it was a plan. He said that it was not a plan and he wanted to play for him. Teja says that in the last week she will keep her emotions aside and will only play the game.  

  • Jan 10, 2022 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi asks Karan what he was talking to Shamita

    Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan what he was talking to Shamita. He tells her that Shamita asked him to compartmentalise and introspect. She said that she told me to sit with Shamita. Later, they both can be seen hugging each other. 

    Karan also lightens up his mood and Karan can be seen shouting at the top of his voice that Karan has locked him inside the house. 

  • Jan 10, 2022 10:25 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan talks to Shamita and Rashami

    Karan says that in his last two experiences he lost everything. He lost his friends, fans and family. He says that the whole country will listen to what Salman Khan says. Shamita says that he should sit with Tejasswi and ask her what is going on in her head. She asks him to accept Tejasswi fully. She also asks him to introspect. 

  • Jan 10, 2022 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi tells Karan to be open about his relationship with Shamita

    Tejasswi says that she wants Karan and Shamita to be friends with them. She wants all three of them to be together. Karen says that he does not want to do that. He tells Teja to do whatever she wants to do with her. He says that he has lost his respect during Weekend Ka Vaar. Karan says he is not friend switch Shamita but they have a wavelength. 

  • Jan 10, 2022 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Kundrra calls Tejasswi self centered

    Karan Kundrra calls Tejasswi self-centred and says that she cannot see what he is going through. He asks her to leave him alone. Karan also says, "Family ke alawa koi kisi ka nahi hota!"

  • Jan 10, 2022 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Kundrra gets infuriated with Tejasswi

    Tejasswi and Karan can be seen having an argument. Tejasswi is seen talking to Karan and saying that he can make it or break it here, but Karan replies to her saying that things are already here. She assures him that she is there. Karan says he does not need her support. Tejasswi questions Karan why he did not ask Umar to play for her. Karan says that he will not ask him to play unfair and cheat. Tejasswi calls Rashami Desai's game dirty. Karan says that he is not going to judge anyone's game. Teja tells Karan that he was trying to impress Shamita. He also says that she is going to notice things. She says that people have compared his relationship with Shamita to Nishant. She says definitely there is something between them. 

