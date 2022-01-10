Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Karan Kundrra breaks down after fight with Tejasswi Prakash

The ongoing 15th season of Bigg Boss is getting more intense than ever! Filled with the most unpredictable twists and turns, this season has levelled up the game by throwing all kinds of fiery challenges at the housemates. Looking at the massive response that this instalment has received from viewers host Salman Khan has announced that the season has been extended for two more weeks. This extension thus gives a huge opportunity to Nishant, Pratik and Devoleena to fight their way back into the game and reach the finale.

This has been a tough week for Karan for many reasons. His relationship with Tejasswi has been going through a turbulent phase, which has raised doubts on whether ‘TejRan’ will be able to survive the growing misunderstandings between them. On the other hand, Karan’s pal Umar has recently been evicted from the show, which has left him feeling all alone and helpless. Feeling absolutely isolated in the house, Karan mourns, “Family ke alawa koi kisi ka nahi hota!”