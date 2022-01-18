Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TEJAXKARAN_LOVERS Bigg Boss 15 Jan 18 LIVE: Karan Kundra-Tejasswi Prakash elated after families approve of their relationship

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' is going to be an emotional rollercoaster for the housemates especially Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as their families approve of their relationship over a video call. Karan introduces Tejasswi to his parents and asks them about their views. They say she is the heart of our family and hearing this Karan tells Tejasswi: "They never said anything like this to any girl." Tejasswi is seen blushing. Tejasswi's brother over video calls informs her that even their mother likes Karan. He says: "Karan now she is your responsibility." Just in case you missed the family special episode of the reality show, read the LIVE updates here: