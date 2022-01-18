Tuesday, January 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Delhi reports 11,684 new Covid cases; positivity rate drops to 22% from 28%
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 Jan 18 LIVE: Karan Kundra-Tejasswi Prakash elated after families approve of their relationship
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 Jan 18 LIVE: Karan Kundra-Tejasswi Prakash elated after families approve of their relationship

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Contestants go through mixed emotions right from being extremely happy to breaking down to gaining courage and motivation from their 'parivaar.' Tejasswi cannot stop herself from blushing after getting approval from Karan's parents. Their happiness knew no bounds when Tejasswi's brother gives approval to Karan and tells her that even their mother likes him!

Shriya Bhasin Edited by: Shriya Bhasin
New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2022 22:26 IST
Bigg Boss 15 Jan 18 LIVE: Karan Kundra-Tejasswi Prakash elated after families approve of their relat
Image Source : INSTA/TEJAXKARAN_LOVERS

Bigg Boss 15 Jan 18 LIVE: Karan Kundra-Tejasswi Prakash elated after families approve of their relationship

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' is going to be an emotional rollercoaster for the housemates especially Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as their families approve of their relationship over a video call. Karan introduces Tejasswi to his parents and asks them about their views. They say she is the heart of our family and hearing this Karan tells Tejasswi: "They never said anything like this to any girl." Tejasswi is seen blushing. Tejasswi's brother over video calls informs her that even their mother likes Karan. He says: "Karan now she is your responsibility." Just in case you missed the family special episode of the reality show, read the LIVE updates here:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 Jan 18 LIVE UPDATES:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 18, 2022 10:25 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new day in the house!

    A new morning inside the Bigg Boss house begins for housemates during which they watch belly-dancer Eshan Hilal doing some sizzling belly-dancing moves on 'Rashke Kamar.'

  • Jan 18, 2022 10:23 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shamita gives up hopes on Nishant!

    After their last conversation, Shamita decided not to try any further to mend things with Nishant. She speaks to Prateik about him and says that they both have a pattern that breaks after a certain misunderstanding. Now, the actress said that she is lost and at this stage of the game she will not focus on him.

  • Jan 18, 2022 10:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    While Rajiv, who has re-entered the house with special powers as a 'Ringmaster', is all set to make the contestant dance to his tunes.

  • Jan 18, 2022 10:16 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    To create an impactful impression with her family, Karan takes some Marathi lessons from Nishant and Tejasswi!

  • Jan 18, 2022 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    'She's in the heart of the family,' says Karan's father to girlfriend Tejasswi

    Karan introduces Tejasswi to his parents and asks them about their views. They say she is the heart of our family. Tejasswi cannot stop herself from blushing after getting approval from Karan's parents. An elated Karan tells Tejasswi, "Ünhone aaj tak kisi ladki ke baare mein aisa kuch nahi kaha". 

  • Jan 18, 2022 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Devoleena breaks into tears after seeing her mother!

    Devoleena gets a chance to see her mother. She opts for 20 minutes and rejoices after seeing her lovely lady.

  • Jan 18, 2022 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The 'family special' episode begins!

    In the hustle to grab their glorious chance to the finale, the contestants enjoy a delightful time connecting with their real families, checking with their wellbeing and introducing their 'BIGG BOSS’ family to the closed ones. 

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News