Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Afsana Khan leaves after violent behavior, Umar-Pratik get into fierce fight

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates | Afsana will be seen blaming wild card contestant Rajiv Adatia for following her and touching her in an inappropriate way. While Afsana blames Rajiv, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal make her understand the situation but she goes on to blame Shamita Shetty for using Rajiv against her. Afsana is called by 'Bigg Boss' to give explanations regarding her behaviour and was asked to move out of the house. But she denies it. She is determined to move out only with Rajiv and says that she will not leave because of Rajiv and Shamita.

In another instance, Umar Riaz denies any task to Pratik and the two end up getting into a fight. Pratik raises questions on the captaincy of Umar. The latter tells Pratik not to poke his nose in every matter. The fight turns physical as both are not ready to calm down. Stay tuned to this space to know for Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates!