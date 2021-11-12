Friday, November 12, 2021
     
  Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Afsana Khan leaves after violent behavior, Umar-Pratik get into fierce fight
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Afsana Khan leaves after violent behavior, Umar-Pratik get into fierce fight

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates | Big drama is to unfold inside BB15 house today. Afsana Khan, who was evicted by Bigg Boss has denied going out of the show demanding Shamita Shetty and Rajiv's eviction. apart from this, Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal have also got into a physical fight. Stay tuned to this space to know how things unfold in today's Bigg Boss' episode.

New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2021 22:14 IST
Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal
Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates | Afsana will be seen blaming wild card contestant Rajiv Adatia for following her and touching her in an inappropriate way. While Afsana blames Rajiv, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal make her understand the situation but she goes on to blame Shamita Shetty for using Rajiv against her. Afsana is called by 'Bigg Boss' to give explanations regarding her behaviour and was asked to move out of the house. But she denies it. She is determined to move out only with Rajiv and says that she will not leave because of Rajiv and Shamita.

In another instance, Umar Riaz denies any task to Pratik and the two end up getting into a fight. Pratik raises questions on the captaincy of Umar. The latter tells Pratik not to poke his nose in every matter. The fight turns physical as both are not ready to calm down. Stay tuned to this space to know for Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates!

 

  Nov 12, 2021 10:14 PM (IST)

    Pratik-Nishant's disagreement

    Pratik-Nishant's disagreement

    Pratik Sehajpal asks Nishant not to favour him with any task from now on. While Nishant tries to explain him he supports him, the two don't understand each other's points and get into an argument. 

  Nov 12, 2021 10:08 PM (IST)

    Afsana Khan leaves Bigg Boss 15 house.

  Nov 12, 2021 10:07 PM (IST)

    Nishant-Neha talk about Shamita

    Nishant-Neha talk about Shamita

    Nishant Bhat is seen telling Neha Bhasin that she should stop saying that she has come for Shamita and have no expectations from her. Neha says she has come for herself but she supports Shamita.

  Nov 12, 2021 10:05 PM (IST)

    Afsana speaks to family

    Afsana speaks to family

    Afsana Khan who has denied coming out of the house speaks to a family member. He tells her to calm down and come out of the house. However, she cries inconsolably. She's adamant that Rajiv and Shamita should be evicted along with her.

  Nov 12, 2021 9:56 PM (IST)

    Contestant Afsana Khan, who has been asked to move out of the house by 'Bigg Boss' as punishment for trying to harm herself and also misbehaving with other contestants, has denied leaving the show. Afsana blames wild card contestant Rajiv Adatia for following her and touching her in an inappropriate way. The reason behind her entire frustration lies in the fact that she is out of the task for the entry in the 'VIP Zone'.

Bigg Boss 15

